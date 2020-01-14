The CW delighted fans earlier this month with the news that 13 of its original shows are renewed for the next TV season. Now that packed schedule will be joined by Jared Padalecki's Walker, Texas Ranger reboot and the Superman & Lois addition to the Arrowverse, multiple outlets have reported.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, The CW has ordered both series before an official pilot has been produced. The shows will still film first episodes for the network's Upfronts presentation in May, but they'll do so knowing they already have a network home for the television season. While the move is unusual for The CW, both shows have a built-in audience.

Padalecki has spent more than 15 years at The CW on Supernatural, and the Ranger pick-up means he won't take any break from the network. Tyler Hoechlin's Superman has been a recurring guest character on Supergirl since Season 2, and Bitsie Tulloch was cast as Lois for 2018's Elseworlds Arrowverse crossover.

The two series orders bring the network's total show count for next season up to 15. That drastically limits the amount of room the network has to consider its other pilots, including a Kat McNamara-fronted Arrow spin-off and a potential The 100 spin-off from Jason Rothenberg. Both of those will air as backdoor episodes in their flagship shows' final seasons.

The CW did not immediately return TV Guide's request for comment.

