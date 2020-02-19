Next Up Julian McMahon Would Love to Be on Charmed

This is the official announcement that TV Guide is obsessed with the cast of The CW's Walker, Texas Ranger reboot. Not only does the show star Jared Padalecki in the title role, but The 100's Lindsey Morgan will be his partner, and now TV Guide has learned that Pretty Little Liars alum Keegan Allen is joining in on the fun as well.

Allen will play Cordell Walker's (Padalecki) gay, conservative younger brother, Liam, who is now the assistant district attorney. His character description reveals that Liam has always stayed close to home to fulfill his family obligations, which probably didn't cause any resentment issues when Walker just skipped town after the death of his wife. Liam took care of Cordell's kids during the latter's emotional sabbatical, and his close relationship with them definitely has the Texas Ranger feeling jealous.

All of that is to say, don't expect these two bros to be kicking back beers and going to games together. They've got some serious emotional stuff to work through before they see eye to eye, even if they're on the same side of the law.

Discover your new favorite show: Watch This Now!

Walker, Texas Ranger will be Allen's first series regular role since Pretty Little Liars ended in 2017. He played Toby Cavanaugh, one half of the popular Spencer (Troian Bellisario)/Toby ship known as Spoby, for the entire run of the series. He joins fellow PLL alum Tyler Blackburn, who stars on Roswell, New Mexico, in finding a home at The CW.

Variety was first to report the news.

Walker, Texas Ranger premieres next season on The CW.