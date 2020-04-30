When The CW dropped its annual renewal news earlier this year, we were beyond relieved to hear that The Flash would return for Season 7. Now though, it looks like the show might have an even longer life with more renewals in its future.

TV Guide caught up with showrunner Eric Wallace recently, and we obviously had to ask about the future of series, since it's getting up there in years for a CW show. With Arrow ending earlier this year, it would make sense that The Flash might soon follow. Wallace doesn't seem to think that's the case though!

"Oh, we've got at least 10 seasons left," Wallace joked. "I have so many stories I am dying to tell on this show. It's funny, I had a dream last night and in the dream, I might have just solved who the villain is and the entire arc for Barry (Grant Gustin), Iris (Candice Patton), and the villain for Season 8 and dripping into Season 9. So, you know, I'm ready to go. I'll do the show as long as The CW will give me the pleasure and privilege — and Warner Bros. too — of being able to have fun playing in this sandbox."

Discover Your New Favorite Show: Watch This Now!

Considering "we'll make it as long as The CW wants" was also the traditional answer of Supernatural stars, Jensen Ackles and Jared Padelecki, maybe Wallace wasn't joking about 10 more seasons after all!

His commentary on a potential Season 8 and Season 9 isn't totally speculative either if series star Grant Gustin is to be believed. In a recent interview with Michael Rosenbaum's podcast Inside of You, Gustin mentioned talks for future seasons were actually already happening given that Season 7 was the last one covered by his original contract for the show.

"The conversations actually had started already for adding a potential eighth and ninth [season], but then this pandemic happened, and everything has stopped," Gustin told Rosenbaum. "We don't know when we're back, and I don't know when we're going to continue the renegotiation talks."

Gustin, of course, had many positive things to say about getting a show like The Flash, but he also mentioned he'd had to pass up other projects because of The CW show's demanding schedule. While Gustin's contract may currently be up in the air, at least we can rest easy knowing that storylines for future seasons are already in the works. That's half the battle, right?

The Flash airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on The CW.