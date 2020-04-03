Deep breaths, SPN fam. The March 23 episode of Supernatural, which marked the return Genevieve Padalecki's Ruby after she was killed by the Winchesters back in Season 4, served as the last new episode indefinitely. Expect the hiatus to last through at least May 1 given that the CW's new spring schedule doesn't include the cult favorite in its lineup.

Showrunner Andrew Dabb opened up about Supernatural's extended break via Twitter, explaining why this second hiatus was unavoidable after production was halted on March 13 amid the coronavirus pandemic. The series returned for its spring premiere on March 16.

"Due to the shutdown, this will be our last episode for awhile. Stay well, stay safe, and we'll see you on the other side," Dabb tweeted, noting that while the show had already completed filming through Episode 18 of the final season, the visual effects and audio weren't finished on those episodes before the shutdown.

(Clarification: We have filmed through episode 18, however our visual effects and sound departments have closed because of the outbreak. So, right now, the episodes can't be finished. However, have some special treats coming along the way-- to help us all get through this.) — Andrew Dabb (@andrewdabb) March 23, 2020



With just the penultimate episode and series finale left to be filmed, Dabb assured fans that the beloved CW show will resume filming at some point to wrap up Sam and Dean's story. "We, the CW, and Warner Bros fully intend to return and finish the series. It's not a matter of 'if,' it's a matter of 'when,'" he added.

"Destiny's Child" saw Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles) search for the one thing that would give them an advantage in their fight against Chuck (Rob Benedict). The quest led them to Jo and a "secret that may have died with Ruby," per the official description. While they tracked down this mystical object, Castiel (Misha Collins) called on Jack (Alexander Calvert) to do the "unthinkable" in order to help the brothers.

The episode marked the first time Genevieve Padalecki reprised her role as Ruby in a decade. (However, Padalecki returned to play a fictionalized version of herself in Season 6's "The French Mistake.") Meanwhile, Danneel Ackles' Jo first appeared in Season 13 and was last seen working with Cas in Season 14 before returning this season.

