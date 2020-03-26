The CW is shifting its spring premiere schedule in light of the production shutdowns caused by the coronavirus pandemic. With shows like Legacies and Supernatural unable to finish their full seasons at this time, the network is moving up shows previously set to premiere in late spring to fill in the gaps.

Season 2 of In the Dark moves up to Thursday, April 19 at 9/8c, taking over for Legacies after the completed episodes finish running. In the Dark is a crime series that centers on Murphy (Perry Mattfeld), a blind woman who runs a school for guide dogs with her best friend and roommate. However, that school ends up becoming a drug front for a Chicago cartel when Murphy gets in too deep while investigating the murder of her late friend Tyson.

Meanwhile, DC's Stargirl, which will cross-air on The CW and DC Universe, moves back a week to Tuesday, May 19 at 8/7c. The superhero show starring Brec Bassinger as the eponymous hero will lead into the ongoing season of DC's Legend's of Tomorrow on Tuesday nights.

The CW has yet to announce return dates for series that were shut down like The Flash, Riverdale, and more, or if those shows will return this season at all.