Tell Me a Story will not be returning for more twisted tales. CBS All Access has canceled Kevin Williamson's fairytale-inspired drama after two seasons, TV Guide has learned. The silver lining, though, is that Seasons 1 and 2 are set to air on the CW, which was home to The Vampire Diaries (co-created by Williamson and Julie Plec.)

The anthology series featured a dark and more grounded take on classic stories such as Cinderella, Little Red Riding Hood and Sleeping Beauty. The show featured an all-star cast that included Vampire Diaries and Originals alums Paul Wesley and Danielle Campbell, as well as Supergirl's Odette Annabell and Once Upon a Time's Dania Ramirez.

The CW also announced that DC Universe's Swamp Thing is also set to air on the network. The series, which was canceled after one season, centered on Dr. Abby Arcane (Crystal Reed) who investigates a deadly swamp-born virus and finds her world flipped upside down when she encounters a mysterious swamp creature who's more than meets the eye.

In addition, the Canadian drama Coroner and British comedy Dead Pixels will make their network debuts on the CW. Coroner follows Dr. Jenny Cooper (Serinda Swan), a recently widowed coroner investing suspicious or unnatural deaths throughout Toronto. She works to solve cases alongside Donovan "Mac" McAvoy (Roger Cross) a homicide detective who isn't afraid to challenge the status quo. Meanwhile, Dead Pixels centers on a group of superfans obsessed with the fantasy game "Kingdom Scrolls." The series, which was created by Succession's Jon Brown, follows their tragicomical lives as well as their misadventures online.

The CW has yet to announce network premiere dates for the acquired series, but Season 1 and 2 of Tell Me a Story are currently streaming on CBS All Access and Swamp Thing is available on DC universe.