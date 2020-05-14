Supernatural's Jared Padalecki is trading in holy water for cowboy boots with his next series Walker, but we're going to have to wait longer than expected for the new show to air. The CW announced Thursday that its Walker, Texas Ranger reboot has officially been bumped to midseason as a result of schedule shifting the network had to make in light of recent COVID-19 shutdowns.

All CW series halted production in March due to the spread of COVID-19 in North America, including Padalecki's long-running series Supernatural. Supernatural was supposed to air its series finale in May, but shutdowns prevented the show from filming its final episodes. The CW now has plans to resume filming Supernatural when restrictions on production lift, but that means Padalecki likely won't be free to begin filming Walker this summer as intended.

In a call on Thursday, CW president Mark Pedowitz said, "Jared and Jensen will go back as soon as we're able to finish up the last two episodes [of Superantural] and then he will go off to work on Walker. The two studios are in constant communication to make sure that this is a seamless handle."

As a result, Walker won't premiere until 2021. In fact, The CW has pushed all of its usual fall programming to January as a result of the shutdowns. The plan right now is to air the final episodes of Supernatural (as well as other alternate programming) in the fall instead of the CW's usual fall lineup.

In this Walker, Texas Ranger reboot, Padalecki will play Cordell Walker, a widower and father of two. After being undercover for two years, Cordell returns home to Austin in an attempt to reconnect with his children while dodging dust-ups with his conservative family.

Walker will premiere this winter on The CW.