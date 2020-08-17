Excellent news, Winchester fans: Supernatural finally has a return date, and you don't have to wait much longer for it. After months of fans wondering when the remaining episodes of the show's 15th — and final — season would air, The CW has finally announced its fall premiere dates, and we now know that Supernatural will kick off its last seven episodes on Thursday, Oct. 8 at 8/7c. (In the immortal words of Dean, "Must be Thursday.") The series finale is set to air on Nov. 19 at 9/8c, following a retrospective special, Supernatural: The Long Road Home.

The long-running show is scheduled to resume filming its final episodes on Aug. 18 in Vancouver. Supernatural was among many TV shows impacted by the coronavirus pandemic, with production on Season 15 halting back in March. Filming through Episode 18 had been completed, but post-production on the episodes yet to be aired hadn't been completed before the shutdown, which resulted in the series going on hiatus on March 23 again after returning for the spring premiere earlier in the month.

We Finally Know Supernatural's Series Finale Air Date On The CW

Other than the SPN return, The CW also announced the broadcast premiere of Swamp Thing (it originally aired on DC Universe before being canceled and subsequently picked up by The CW), as well as Devils, Tell Me a Story, and Pandora.

Check out The CW's full fall premiere schedule below.

Friday, Sept. 18

8/7c: Masters of Illusion

8:30/7:30c: Masters of Illusion

9/8c: World's Funniest Animals (Series Premiere)

9:30/8:30c: World's Funniest Animals

Sunday, Sept. 27

8/7c: iHeartRadio Music Festival (Night One)



Monday, Sept. 28

8/7c: iHeartRadio Music Festival (Night Two)



Sunday, Oct. 4

8/7c: Pandora (Season 2 Premiere)

Tuesday, Oct. 6

8/7c: Swamp Thing (Broadcast Premiere)

Wednesday, Oct. 7

8/7c: Devils (Series Premiere)

9/8c: Coroner (Season 2 Premiere)

Thursday, Oct. 8

8/7c: Supernatural

9/8c: The Outpost (Season 3 Premiere)

Tuesday, Oct. 13

8/7c: Swamp Thing

9/8c: Tell Me a Story (Season 2 Broadcast Premiere)

Thursday, Nov. 19

8/7c: Supernatural: The Long Road Home (Finale Special)

9/8c: Supernatural (Series Finale)