It's official: Supernatural will come to an end this fall. On Monday, The CW announced the fall premiere date for the long-running series, which arrives Thursday, Oct. 8 at 8/7c, along with a new date for the series finale. Originally scheduled for May 18, the last episode will now air Thursday, Nov. 19 at 9/8c. An hour-long special titled Supernatural: The Long Road Home is set to air at 8/7c. Meanwhile, filming on the show's remaining two episodes is expected to resume in late August.

While you'll have to wait a bit longer to see how Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean's (Jensen Ackles) story ends, the good news is the finale is happening, and fans will get some much-needed closure after the show's impressive 15-season run.

Supernatural was among the more than 100 shows impacted by the coronavirus outbreak, with production halting on March 13. Though filming through Episode 18 had been completed, post-production on the episodes yet to be aired hadn't been completed before the shutdown. This resulted in the series again gong on hiatus on March 23 after returning for the spring premiere on March 16.

Supernatural Season 15: Finale Date, Spoilers, Recaps and More

With the final two episodes left to be filmed, showrunner Andrew Dabb previously assured fans via Twitter that production would resume at some point to wrap the series properly. "We, the CW, and Warner Bros fully intend to return and finish the series. It's not a matter of "if", it's a matter of "when," he tweeted in late March.

The remaining episodes will find a reinvigorated Team Free Will gearing up to take on Chuck aka God once and for all. With Billie (Lisa Berry) on their side and Jack (Alexander Calvert) regaining his soul, the Winchesters are in the best position they've been in all season. Despite these powerful allies, though, they still have one hell of a fight in store.

See how it all goes down when Supernatural returns Thursday, Oct. 8 at 8/7c on the CW. The series finale is set to air Thursday, Nov. 19 at 9/8.

PHOTOS: The Most Gorgeous Supernatural Portraits and Promos Ever