Riverdale is about to say goodbye to not one, but two sexy CW parents soon. Skeet Ulrich and Marisol Nichols announced in separate statements to TV Line that they will not be returning to the show in Season 5.

"I'm proud to have been part of such a talented group of people, in front of the camera and behind. But I've decided that it's time for me to move on to explore other creative opportunities," said Ulrich. The actor also mentioned he'll miss seeing the cast and crew everyday and that he's incredibly grateful for the friendships he made on the show.

"I had an incredible time bringing Hermione Lodge to life and working with my amazing cast, who became family," said Nichols, who went on to say she's looking forward to the next chapter.

There's no word yet on how F.P. (Ulrich) or Hermione Lodge (Nichols) will be written off the show. But considering F.P.'s recent redemption arc and Hermione's recent family reconciliation, their exit will probably be tragic. After all, there's nothing Riverdale loves more than murder.

The one glimmer of hope on the horizon? Showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa said, "Part of life in Riverdale — and part of growing up — is saying goodbye to people. F.P. and Hermione will never be far from our hearts. And, of course, they're always welcome back in Riverdale." Maybe there are a few well-earned cameos in their future after all.

Riverdale airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on The CW.

Editor's note: This article has been updated to reflect Marisol Nichols' departure, the news of which followed publication of Skeet Ulrich's statement.