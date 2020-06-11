NBC has made the wise and important decision to renew Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist for a second season! Now the only question left is what songs Zoey's (Jane Levy) nearest and dearest will secretly serenade her with next season as she gets to listen in on their private thoughts thanks to a mysterious superpower gifted to her by a wonky MRI machine.

The NBC musical dramedy stole the hearts of many in its first season with its stellar musical numbers and a giant beating heart planted right on its sleeve. The freshman series ended on a tragic note when Zoey's dad, Mitch (Peter Gallagher), passed away. The second season will have to explore Zoey's new relationship with music as she tries to figure out her way through a cloud of grief with her favorite person now gone from the world.

As Zoey's creator and showrunner Austin Winsberg told TV Guide after the finale, Season 2 will not only see Zoey grapple with the loss of her father, but the love triangle will continue to shift as well as Zoey's world expands and she potentially meets other people with her same power.

Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist Season 1 is streaming on Hulu.