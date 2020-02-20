In a move that surprises absolutely no one, NBC has renewed The Blacklist for Season 8, TV Guide has learned. That means we'll be spending a lot more time with the entire Keen-Rostova-Reddington clan, starting with Season 7's midseason premiere on Friday, March 20 with two back-to-back episodes.

The last time we saw our faves, Liz (Megan Boone) and Katarina (Laila Robins) finally solidified their mother-daughter bond, vowing to track down the truths that Red (James Spader) refuses to tell them. Something tells us Red doesn't stand a chance with the powers of Liz and Katarina combined.

In a statement, NBC's co-presidents of scripted programming Lisa Katz and Tracey Pakosta said, "Congratulations to our incredible cast, producers and crew, all of whom continue to reach excellence week in and week out. We couldn't be more excited to continue Red and Liz's story into season eight."

Per Deadline, which first reported the news, NBC announced the early pick up to The Blacklist's cast and crew at an event celebrating the show's 150th episode, which will air later this season.

The Blacklist returns with back-to-back episodes Friday, March 20 at 8/7 on NBC.