It feels like The Blacklist has been on hiatus forever, doesn't it? NBC's high-octane crime thriller has been taking a break since the Season 7 midseason finale on Dec. 13. And unfortunately, fans are going to have to wait a bit longer to find out what Liz Keen (Megan Boone) is going to do now that she's teamed up with her long-lost mother Katarina Rostova (Laila Robins) against Red Reddington (James Spader) — The Blacklist doesn't return until March 20.

On that Friday, The Blacklist will air two new episodes starting at 8/7c — and the second will be the series' 150th episode.

After the midseason finale, executive producer John Eisendrath told TV Guide about what's next for Liz in the second half of the season. "It's basically a life or death situation, and she can either turn her mother over to Reddington, or she can side with her mother and save her mother from Reddington, and she chooses to pick her mother over Reddington," he said. "And so the back half of the season begins with this symbolic family drama, with the adult child having picked one side but is working with the other... Red thinks that Katarina is dead, Liz knows she's alive, and Liz is going to help Katarina find the truth she's looking for — all the while working with Reddington. So you've got a great family triangle, a great dynamic there, and the back half of the season is going to explore that relationship and ultimately bring it to a head where we will get truths that we've been waiting for for a long time, and we will have an ultimate confrontation between Raymond Reddington and Katarina Rostova."

The Blacklist returns Friday, March 20 at 8/7 on NBC.