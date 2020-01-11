NBC is cashing in on the comedic gold that is Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson! NBC Chairman Paul Telegdy announced Saturday at the Television Critics Association that the network has given an 11-episode straight-to-series order to Young Rock, a sitcom based on the blockbuster star's life.

Dwayne Johnson will team up with Fresh off the Boat showrunner Nahnatchka Khan for a single-camera comedy based on his formative years. Telegdy confirmed that though the show is focused on his childhood, Dwayne Johson will appear in every episode, and the network has great confidence in this new series — hence the straight to series order.

"Many of you may or may not have heard or read over the years that I have talked about this wild and unpredictable and quite frankly, unbelievable childhood that I had my early years of my adolescence, my teenage years, the 'Young Rock' years," Johnson told reporters in a recorded video message. "We're going to find him [Young Rock], for example, wreaking havoc in the streets of Hawaii, when I was a very young teenager getting arrested seemingly every single week doing a lot of things I shouldn't have been doing, but still a good kid."

That's not the only time period Young Rock will depict, however. Johnson promised the series would touch on his teen years in Nashville, Tennessee as well, telling insane stories like that time bought his first car from a crackhead for 70 dollars. You know, normal kid stuff.

For wrestling fans, Johnson said we'll get to see some of the origins of his wrestling career, pre-WWE.

"From there, we go [...] on to Young Rock as a professional wrestler and not Young Rock as a professional wrestler in bright lights and big success of the WWE, but more importantly, the critical time before I got to the WWE, when I was wrestling for 40 bucks per match, in a very small wrestling company out of again Nashville, Tennessee, where we'd wrestle in car dealerships and parking lots of used car dealerships to barns, to state fairs, to flea markets all for 40 bucks per match."

No premiere date has been announced for Young Rock, but it is likely it will air in the 2020-21 season.

