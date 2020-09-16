Saturday Night Live is officially on its way back. Fresh off the heels of the show's Primetime Emmy wins for Season 45, Season 46 of NBC's late-night sketch comedy series will premiere on Saturday, Oct. 3 in its usual 11:30/10:30c time slot, with the show also set to return to Studio 8H at Rockefeller Center in light of the improved COVID-19 conditions in New York City.

SNL Season 45 was one of the many TV productions affected by the coronavirus pandemic, but the show made the rest of its latest season work by pivoting to remote episodes that were dubbed SNL at Home, which featured some great sketches, appearances from stars Tom Hanks, Brad Pitt (who memorably played Dr. Anthony Fauci), and Kristin Wiig, and musical guests Coldplay's Chris Martin, Miley Cyrus, and Boys II Men.

What else is there to know about the 46th season of Saturday Night Live? Find out all the latest information about SNL's upcoming season below.





Is SNL new this weekend?

No, Saturday Night Live will not air a new episode until its new season premieres on Saturday, Oct. 3. NBC has not yet revealed the list of hosts and musical guests for the new SNL season. However, they have released the following video preview announcing the show's return date.





When does SNL air?

Saturday Night Live airs on Saturdays at 11:30/10:30c on NBC. The weekly episodes are available to stream on Hulu the following day, and will also be available on NBCUniversal's new streaming service, Peacock.





Who is in the cast of SNL Season 46?

Deadline reports that the all SNL cast members — including Kenan Thompson, Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant, Beck Bennett, Pete Davidson, Mikey Day, Heidi Gardner, Alex Moffat, Kyle Mooney, Chris Redd, Cecily Strong, Melissa Villaseñor, as well as featured players Chloe Fineman and Bowen Yang and "Weekend Update" co-hosts Michael Che and Colin Jost — will return for Season 46. Plus, Vulture reports that cast member Ego Nwodim has been promoted from featured player to repertory player ahead of the new season.

Following her Emmy-nominated turn as a guest star on Saturday Night Live Season 45, executive producer Lorne Michaels has reportedly hinted that he wants Maya Rudolph to return for the 46th season to portray now-vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris. Rudolph was one of several celebrity guests to portray political figures during SNL's Democratic debate sketches, and she caught the attention of the California senator for her work on at least one sketch; she has since indicated her own interest in returning to the role, following the news that Kamala Harris would join Joe Biden's presidential ticket.

Who is hosting SNL in Season 46?

No hosting information for the new season has yet been announced. Hosts for the most recent season, Season 45, included Eddie Murphy, RuPaul, Phoebe Waller Bridge, Adam Driver, JJ Watt, Jennifer Lopez, Kristen Stewart, Harry Styles, Chance the Rapper, Daniel Craig, John Mulaney, and more. The musical guest list for Season 46 has also not yet been revealed.





Where can I stream previous episodes of SNL?

Prior seasons of Saturday Night Live are currently available to stream on Hulu and on NBCUniversal's new streaming service, Peacock. Some episodes and clips can also be found on NBC's SNL website.

