Saturday Night Live Season 45 has now come to an end with a virtually produced finale that aired on Saturday, May 9. The episode marked the third SNL At Home edition to air after in-studio production was suspended as a result of the coronavirus pandemic and resulting shutdowns. The finale featured Alec Baldwin returning for another presidential cold open, along with Kristen Wiig returning to host, and celebrity appearances by Tina Fey, Martin Short, Danny Trejo, and more.

SNL's last live show aired on March 7. The series was scheduled to air a new episode with John Krasinski as host on March 28 but was put on indefinite hiatus amid the pandemic. SNL then followed the playbook written by many other series, including late-night talk shows and even some scripted dramas, and returned for its first social distancing episode on April 11, with Tom Hanks as the night's surprise host. The second remote episode followed on April 25, with Brad Pitt hosting for the very first time.

Season 45 premiered in Sept. 2019 and ran until Saturday, May 9, despite the unexpected hiatus, which happened in March. In addition to the show's pivot to at-home episodes, SNL Season 45 was also remarkable for the long-awaited return of Eddie Murphy to Studio 8H, both Chance the Rapper and Harry Styles pulling double duty as host and musical guest, and some timely political highlights.

Continue on for our complete coverage of Saturday Night Live Season 45, including recaps, information about the cast, and more.

Colin Jost, Kate McKinnon, and Jason Sudeikis, Saturday Night Live





Saturday Night Live Season 45 episode recaps

TV Guide kept tabs on Saturday Night Live all throughout Season 45! Check out coverage of every single episode, starting with the last chapter.

Episode 18 (May 9, 2020): Kristen Wiig and Boyz II Men

Alec Baldwin's President Trump Gives a Virtual Graduation Speech in the SNL Finale Cold Open

Episode 17 (April 25, 2020): Brad Pitt and Miley Cyrus

Saturday Night Live Recruits Brad Pitt for Dr. Fauci Cold Open

Episode 16 (April 11, 2020): Tom Hanks and Chris Martin

Saturday Night Live Returns with Tom Hanks as Host for At-Home Episode

Episode 15 (March 7, 2020): Daniel Craig and The Weeknd

Saturday Night Live's Cold Open Became the Elizabeth Warren Show

Daniel Craig Takes James Bond to the Casino on Saturday Night Live

Episode 14 (Feb. 29, 2020): John Mulaney and David Byrne

Saturday Night Live Cold Open Parodies Mike Pence's Coronavirus Presser, Joe Biden's Primary Victory

John Mulaney Brings Dad Jokes, Jake Gyllenhaal to Saturday Night Live's Leap Year Episode

SNL Infected Love Is Blind With a Coronavirus Twist in Cut-for-Time Sketch

Episode 13 (Feb. 8, 2020): RuPaul and Justin Bieber

Saturday Night Live Plays It Safe with Democratic Debate Cold Open

RuPaul's Saturday Night Live Hosting Debut Was Definitely Not a Drag

Episode 12 (Feb. 1, 2020): J.J. Watt and Luke Combs

Saturday Night Live Cold Open Presents an Impeachment Trial with Actual Witnesses

JJ Watt Parodies Rudy on Saturday Night Live

Episode 11 (Jan. 25, 2020): Adam Driver and Halsey

Saturday Night Live's Cold Open Takes Trump Impeachment Lawyer on a Trip to Hell

Adam Driver Brings Back Kylo Ren's Undercover Boss Skit on Saturday Night Liv



Episode 10 (Dec. 21, 2019): Eddie Murphy and Lizzo

Eddie Murphy Gets a Hero's Welcome Hosting Saturday Night Live

Episode 9 (Dec. 14, 2019): Scarlett Johansson and Niall Horan

Kate McKinnon Became Greta Thunberg for Saturday Night Live

Episode 8 (Dec. 7, 2019): Jennifer Lopez and DaBaby

Jennifer Lopez Rocks her Iconic Green Grammys Dress for Saturday Night Live

Episode 7 (Nov. 23, 2019): Will Ferrell and King Princess

Will Ferrell Becomes Gordon Sondland for Saturday Night Live

Episode 6 (Nov. 16, 2020): Harry Styles

SNL Turned the Impeachment Into a Soap Opera Starring Jon Hamm

Episode 5 (Nov. 2, 2019): Kristen Stewart and Coldplay

Saturday Night Live's Cold Open Puts Kate McKinnon's Elizabeth Warren in the Spotlight

Episode 4 (Oct. 26, 2019): Chance the Rapper

Alec Baldwin Parodies Trump Rally on Saturday Night Live

Episode 3 (Oct. 12, 2019): David Harbour and Camila Cabello

Stranger Things Star David Harbour Brought the Upside Down to Saturday Night Live

Episode 2 (Oct. 5, 2019): Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Taylor Swift

Matthew Broderick Takes on Mike Pompeo in Saturday Night Live Impeachment Sketch

Phoebe Waller-Bridge Explains Hot Priest 'Horn-Storm' in SNL Monologue

Episode 1 (Sept. 28, 2019): Woody Harrelson and Billie Eilish

Saturday Night Live Kicked Off Season 45 with an Impeachment Party





Is Saturday Night Live airing a new episode this week?

No. Saturday Night Live Season 45 concluded with its finale on Saturday, May 9. The episode marked the third SNL at Home episode to air following the coronavirus pandemic shutdown of Studio 8H. NBC has not yet announced the show's renewal for Season 46.

Saturday Night Live previously returned with a second remotely produced live episode on April 25. The episode came two weeks after the first SNL at Home, which aired on April 11, after the show returned from the temporary hiatus that resulted from the coronavirus pandemic.

The show had originally been expected to air a new in-studio episode on Saturday, March 28, with A Quiet Place II director John Krasinski scheduled to host and Dua Lipa as the week's musical guest. However, the sketch comedy series went on hiatus beginning March 16.

The most recent episode filmed at Studio 8H was the March 7 episode featuring Daniel Craig promoting the next James Bond film, No Time to Die, even though that movie was also delayed due to the coronavirus. Craig returned to Studio 8H for the first time in almost a decade to parody the Bond franchise and usher in a very special guest star: former presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren.





When does SNL air?

Saturday Night Live airs Saturdays at 11:30/10:30c on NBC. The episodes are subsequently available to stream on Hulu. NBCUniversal's new streaming service Peacock will also reportedly host all seasons of SNL when it launches in July 2020.

Who is in the cast of Saturday Night Live Season 45?

Joining Saturday Night Live for Season 45 as featured players were Chloe Fineman and Bowen Yang. Comedian Shane Gillis was also originally expected to join the cast, but he was fired from the show after his disturbing remarks about race surfaced ahead of the season premiere.

The two newcomers joined the series' repertory players Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant, Beck Bennett, Pete Davidson, Mikey Day, Heidi Gardner, Alex Moffat, Kyle Mooney, Ego Nwodim, Chris Redd, Cecily Strong, Kenan Thompson, and Melissa Villaseñor. Michael Che and Colin Jost are also repertory players as well as co-anchors of "Weekend Update."

There are some questions about whether each of these cast members will remain on the show, particularly Jost and Davidson. Both signaled that they may be eyeing the exit sign.

Saturday Night Live airs Saturdays at 11:30/10:30c on NBC.