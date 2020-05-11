Find out which of your favorite shows will be returning for new seasons... and which ones got the ax
With so many TV shows airing across linear networks and streaming services, it can be a bit difficult to keep up with which series have been renewed and which ones have been canceled. TV Guide is here to help you keep track of all of your favorite programs with this list of all the major broadcast, cable, and streaming shows and the latest updates on whether they'll be back for another season or if it's time to say goodbye.
If you're looking for information on a specific show, jump to the appropriate network using the links below or just use the search function on your computer (Command+F for Mac users, CTRL+F for Windows) or phone's browser to search for a title and find your answer. Or maybe you're curious about the status of all the shows on this list, in which case you might want to settle in because it turns out there is a lot of TV out there right now.
Find out which of your favorite shows are renewed, which have been canceled, and which ones' fates are still hanging in the balance.
America's Funniest Home Videos: Renewed through Season 31
American Housewife: Currently airing Season 4
American Idol: Currently airing Season 18 (Season 3 on ABC)
A Million Little Things: Pending
The Bachelor: Renewed for Season 25
The Bachelorette: Renewed for Season 16
Bachelor in Paradise: Renewed for Season 7
The Baker and the Beauty: Currently airing Season 1
black-ish: Pending
Bless this Mess: Pending
The Conners: Pending
Dancing with the Stars: Pending
Emergence: Pending
For Life: Pending
The Goldbergs: Currently airing Season 7
The Good Doctor: Renewed for Season 4
Grey's Anatomy: Renewed through Season 17
mixed-ish: Pending
The Rookie: Pending
Schooled: Currently airing Season 2
Shark Tank: Currently airing Season 11
Single Parents: Currently airing Season 2
Station 19: Renewed for Season 4
Stumptown: Pending
Absentia: Renewed for Season 3
The Boys: Renewed for Season 2
Carnival Row: Renewed for Season 2
The Expanse: Renewed for Season 5
Goliath: Renewed for a fourth and final season
Hanna: Renewed for Season 2
Homecoming: Renewed for Season 2
Jack Ryan: Renewed for Season 3
Lord of the Rings: Renewed for Season 2
Making the Cut: Pending
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel: Renewed for Season 4
Modern Love: Renewed for Season 2
Undone: Renewed for Season 2
Upload: Renewed for Season 2
Better Call Saul: Renewed for sixth and final season
Fear the Walking Dead: Renewed for Season 6
NOS4A2: Renewed for Season 2
McMafia: Renewed for Season 2
The Terror: Pending
The Walking Dead: Renewed for Season 11
Defending Jacob: Currently airing Season 1 (limited series)
Dickinson: Renewed for Season 2
For All Mankind: Renewed for Season 2
Home Before Dark: Renewed for Season 2
Little America: Renewed for Season 2
The Morning Show: Renewed for Season 2
Mythic Quest: Raven's Banquet: Renewed for Season 2
See: Renewed for Season 2
Servant: Renewed for Season 2
Truth Be Told: Renewed for Season 2
Killing Eve: Renewed for 4
Doctor Who: Pending
American Soul: Renewed for Season 2
Bigger: Renewed for Season 2
Boomerang: Renewed for Season 2
First Wives Club: Renewed for Season 2
Games People Play: Currently airing Season 2
The Oval: Currently airing Season 1
Sistas: Currently airing Season 1
Twenties: Pending
The Real Housewives of Atlanta: Currently airing Season 12
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills: Currently airing Season 10
The Real Housewives of Dallas: Pending
The Real Housewives of New Jersey: Pending
The Real Housewives of New York City: Currently airing Season 12
The Real Housewives of Orange County: Pending
The Real Housewives of Potomac: Renewed for Season 5
Shahs of Sunset: Currently airing Season 7
Top Chef: Currently airing Season 17
Vanderpump Rules: Currently airing Season 8
All Rise: Renewed for Season 2
The Amazing Race: Renewed for Season 32
Big Brother: Renewed for Season 22
Blood & Treasure: Renewed for Season 2
Blue Bloods: Renewed for Season 11
Bob Hearts Abishola: Renewed for Season 2
Bull: Renewed for Season 5
Evil: Renewed for Season 2
FBI: Renewed for Season 3
FBI: Most Wanted: Renewed for Season 2
Love Island: Renewed for Season 2
MacGyver: Renewed for Season 5
Magnum P.I.: Renewed for Season 3
Mom: Renewed through Season 8
NCIS: Renewed for Season 18
NCIS: Los Angeles: Renewed for Season 12
NCIS: New Orleans: Renewed for Season 8
The Neighborhood: Renewed for Season 3
Survivor: Renewed for Season 40
S.W.A.T.: Renewed for Season 4
SEAL Team: Renewed for Season 4
Tommy: Canceled after one season
Undercover Boss: Renewed for Season 10
The Unicorn: Renewed for Season 2
Young Sheldon: Renewed through Season 4
The Good Fight: Currently airing Season 4
No Activity: Pending
Star Trek: Discovery: Renewed for Season 3
Star Trek: Picard: Renewed for Season 2
Tell Me a Story: Pending
Tooning Out the News: Currently airing Season 1
The Twilight Zone: Renewed for Season 2
Why Women Kill: Renewed for Season 2
C.B. Strike: Renewed for Season 2
Jett: Pending
Warrior: Renewed for Season 2
Alternatino with Arturo Castro: Pending
Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens: Renewed for Season 2
Corporate: Renewed for third and final season
Crank Yankers: Renewed for Season 6
The Daily Show: Renewed through 2022
Drunk History: Renewed for Season 7
Good Talk with Anthony Jeselnik: Renewed for Season 2
The Jim Jefferies Show: Airing Season 3
The Other Two: Renewed for Season 2
South Park: Renewed through Season 26
South Side: Renewed for Season 2
Tosh.0: Renewed through Season 16
All American: Renewed for Season 3
Batwoman: Renewed for Season 2
Black Lightning: Renewed for Season 4
Burden of Truth: Renewed for Season 3
Charmed: Renewed for Season 3
DC's Legends of Tomorrow: Renewed for Season 6
Dynasty: Renewed for Season 4
The Flash: Renewed for Season 7
In the Dark: Renewed for Season 3
Katy Keene: Pending
Legacies: Renewed for Season 3
Nancy Drew: Renewed for Season 2
The Outpost: Renewed for Season 3
Pandora: Renewed for Season 2
Riverdale: Renewed for Season 5
Roswell, New Mexico: Renewed for Season 3
Supergirl: Renewed for Season 6
Doom Patrol: Renewed for Season 2
Harley Quinn: Pending
Titans: Renewed for Season 3
Young Justice: Outsiders: Renewed for Season 4
Encore!: Pending
Forky Asks a Question: Pending
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series: Renewed for Season 2
The Mandalorian: Renewed for Season 2, Season 3 reportedly in the works
The World According to Jeff Goldblum: Renewed for Season 2
Belgravia: Currently airing Season 1
Deep State: Pending
Get Shorty: Pending
Godfather of Harlem: Renewed for Season 2
Pennyworth: Renewed for Season 2
War of the Worlds: Renewed for Season 2
9-1-1: Renewed for Season 4
9-1-1: Lone Star: Renewed for Season 2
Beat Shazam: Renewed for Season 4
Bless the Harts: Renewed for Season 2
Bob's Burgers: Renewed for Season 11
Duncanville: Renewed for Season 2
Family Guy: Renewed for Season 19
Hell's Kitchen: Renewed through Season 20
LA's Finest: See Spectrum listings
Last Man Standing: Pending
The Masked Singer: Renewed for Season 4
MasterChef: Pending
MasterChef Junior: Renewed for Season 8
Mental Samurai: Renewed for Season 2
Outmatched: Pending
Prodigal Son: Pending
The Resident: Pending
The Simpsons: Renewed through Season 32
So You Think You Can Dance: Renewed for Season 17
The Bold Type: Currently airing Season 4
Everything's Gonna Be Okay: Pending
Good Trouble: Renewed for Season 3
grown-ish: Renewed for Season 4
Motherland: For Salem: Currently airing Season 1
Siren: Renewed for Season 3
American Crime Story: Renewed for Season 3
American Horror Story: Renewed through Season 13
Atlanta: Renewed through Season 4
Better Things: Pending
Breeders: Pending
Fargo: Renewed for Season 4
Mayans M.C.: Renewed for Season 3
Mr. Inbetween: Pending
Pose: Renewed for Season 3
Snowfall: Renewed for Season 4
Taboo: Renewed for Season 2
What We Do in the Shadows: Currently airing Season 2
Archer: Renewed for Season 11
Dave: Pending
It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia: Renewed through Season 14
A Black Lady Sketch Show: Renewed for Season 2
Avenue 5: Renewed for Season 2
Barry: Renewed for Season 3
Curb Your Enthusiasm: Pending
Euphoria: Renewed for Season 2
Gentleman Jack: Renewed for Season 2
High Maintenance: Renewed for Season 4
His Dark Materials: Renewed for Season 2
Insecure: Renewed for Season 5
Los Espookys: Renewed for Season 2
My Brilliant Friend: Renewed for Season 3
Random Acts of Flyness: Renewed for Season 2
The Righteous Gemstones: Renewed for Season 2
Run: Currently airing Season 1
Succession: Renewed for Season 3
True Detective: Pending
Westworld: Renewed for Season 4
Vikings: Renewed for sixth and final season
The Bisexual: Pending
Castle Rock: Pending
Dollface: Renewed for Season 2
The Handmaid's Tale: Renewed for Season 4
Harlots: Pending
High Fidelity: Pending
Holly Hobbie: Renewed for Season 2
Light as a Feather: Pending
PEN15: Renewed for Season 2
Ramy: Renewed for Season 2
Reprisal: Pending
Shrill: Renewed for Season 3
Wu-Tang: An American Saga: Renewed for Season 2
Baroness Von Sketch Show: Renewed for Season 5
Documentary Now!: Renewed for Season 4
Sherman's Showcase: Pending
American Princess: Canceled after one season
Brain Games: Pending
Cosmos: Currently airing Season 3
Life Below Zero: Airing Season 14
Running Wild with Bear Grylls: Pending
Wicked Tuna: Currently airing Season 9
America's Got Talent: The Champions: Renewed for Season 2
American Ninja Warrior: Renewed for Season 9
The Blacklist: Renewed for Season 8
Brooklyn Nine-Nine: Renewed for Season 8
Chicago Fire: Renewed through Season 11
Chicago Med: Renewed through Season 8
Chicago P.D.: Renewed through Season 10
Council of Dads: Currently airing Season 1
Days of Our Lives: Renewed for Season 56
Good Girls: Pending
Indebted: Pending
Law & Order: SVU: Renewed through Season 24
Manifest:Pending
New Amsterdam: Renewed through Season 5
Perfect Harmony: Pending
Saturday Night Live: Pending
Songland: Currently airing Season 2
Superstore: Renewed for Season 6
This Is Us: Renewed through Season 6
The Voice: Renewed through Season 18
World of Dance: Renewed for Season 4
Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist: Pending
#blackAF: Pending
3%: Renewed for a fourth and final season
13 Reasons Why: Renewed for fourth and final season
1983: Pending
Alexa and Katie: Renewed for Season 3
After Life: Renewed for Season 3
Aggretsuko: Renewed for Season 3
Altered Carbon: Pending
Another Life: Renewed for Season 2
Atypical: Renewed for fourth and final season
Baby: Pending
Big Mouth: Renewed through Season 6
The Big Show Show: Pending
Black Mirror: Pending
Black Summer: Renewed for Season 2
BoJack Horseman: Ended after six seasons
Bonding: Renewed for Season 2
Cable Girls: Renewed for fifth and final season
Castlevania: Renewed for Season 3
Chambers: Canceled after one season
Cheer: Pending
The Chef Show: Pending
Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: Renewed for Part 4
The Circle: Renewed for Season 2
The Crown: Renewed through fifth and final season
Dark: Renewed for third and final season
Dating Around: Renewed for Season 2
Dead to Me: Pending
Dear White People: Renewed for fourth and final season
Derry Girls: Renewed for Season 3
Disenchantment: Renewed through Season 4
Elite: Renewed through Season 5
F Is for Family: Renewed for Season 4
Family Business: Renewed for Season 2
Family Reunion: Renewed for Season 2
Fuller House: Renewed for fifth and final season
GLOW: Renewed for fourth and final season
Grace and Frankie: Renewed for seventh and final season
Green Eggs and Ham: Renewed for Season 2
The Haunting: Renewed for Season 2
Huge in France: Pending
I Am Not Okay With This: Pending
I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson: Renewed for Season 2
It's Bruno: Pending
Kingdom: Renewed for Season 2
The Kominsky Method: Pending
The Last Kingdom: Pending
Locke & Key: Renewed for Season 2
Lost in Space: Renewed for third and final season
Love, Death and Robots: Renewed for Season 2
Love Is Blind: Renewed for Season 2
Lucifer: Renewed for fifth and final season
Money Heist: Pending
Mr. Iglesias: Renewed for Season 2
My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman: Renewed for Season 2
Nailed It!: Pending
Narcos: Mexico: Pending
On My Block: Pending
One Day at a Time: Canceled by Netflix after three seasons; Renewed for Season 4 on Pop
Orange Is the New Black : Ended seventh and final season
The Order: Renewed for Season 2
Outer Banks: Pending
Ozark: Pending
Paradise P.D.: Renewed for Season 2
The Politician: Renewed for Season 2
Queer Eye: Renewed for Season 5
The Rain: Renewed for third and final season
Raising Dion: Renewed for Season 2
The Ranch: Ended after four seasons
Russian Doll: Renewed for Season 2
Sex Education: Renewed for Season 3
Somebody Feed Phil: Renewed for Season 3
Special: Renewed for Season 2
Stranger Things: Renewed for Season 4
Too Hot to Handle: Pending
The Toys That Made Us: Renewed for Season 3
Trinkets: Renewed for second and final season
The Umbrella Academy: Renewed for Season 2
Virgin River: Renewed for Season 2
The Witcher: Renewed for Season 2
You: Renewed for Season 3
David Makes Man: Renewed for Season 2
Greenleaf: Pending
The Haves and the Have Nots: Renewed for Season 7
If Loving You Is Wrong: Ending with Season 5
Queen Sugar: Renewed for Season 5
Ready to Love: Renewed for Season 2
68 Whiskey: Pending
Bar Rescue: Renewed for Season 7
Lip Sync Battle: Pending
Ink Master: Renewed for Season 13
Yellowstone: Renewed through Season 4
One Day at a Time: Currently airing Season 4
Back to Life: Renewed for Season 2
Billions: Renewed for Season 5
Black Monday: Currently airing Season 2
The Chi: Renewed for Season 3
City on a Hill: Renewed for Season 2
Couples Therapy: Renewed for Season 2
Desus & Mero: Currently airing Season 2
Kidding: Pending
The L Word: Generation Q: Renewed for Season 2
On Becoming a God in Central Florida: Renewed for Season 2
Our Cartoon President: Pending
Penny Dreadful: City of Angels: Currently airing Season 1
Ray Donovan: Canceled after seven seasons
Shameless: Renewed for 11th and final season
LA's Finest: Renewed for Season 2 (Season 1 to re-air on Fox)
Temple: Pending
American Gods:Renewed for Season 3
The Girlfriend Experience: Renewed for Season 3
Hightown: Begins airing Season 1 on May 17
Outlander: Renewed for Season 6
The Spanish Princess: Ending after final eight episodes (limited series)
Vida: Currently airing third and final season
A Discovery of Witches: Renewed for Season 2
Deutschland 83: Renewed for Season 3 (Deutschland 89)
Liar: Renewed for Season 2
The Split: Renewed for Season 2
This Close: Pending
Alien News Desk: Pending
Van Helsing: Renewed for fifth and final season
Wynonna Earp: Renewed for Season 4
American Dad!: Renewed through Season 19
Conan: Renewed through 2022
Final Space: Renewed for Season 3
Full Frontal With Samantha Bee: Currently airing Season 5
The Last O.G.: Currently airing Season 3
Miracle Workers: Pending
The Misery Index: Renewed for Season 2
The Alienist: Renewed for Season 2 (Angel of Darkness)
Animal Kingdom: Renewed for Season 5
Claws: Renewed for fourth and final season
Snowpiercer: Renewed for Season 2
Adam Ruins Everything: Pending
At Home with Amy Sedaris: Renewed for Season 3
Bobcat Goldwaith's Misfits & Monsters: Pending
The Carbonaro Effect: Currently airing Season 5
Impractical Jokers: Renewed for Season 9
I'm Sorry: Renewed for Season 3
It's Personal with Amy Hoggart: Pending
Jon Glaser Loves Gear: Pending
Tacoma FD: Renewed for Season 2
TV Land
Younger: Renewed for Season 7
Briarpatch: Pending
Miz & Mrs: Renewed for Season 2
The Purge: Pending
Queen of the South: Renewed for Season 5
The Sinner: Pending
Temptation Island: Renewed for Season 2
Treadstone: Pending
(Disclosure: TV Guide is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.)