With so many TV shows airing across linear networks and streaming services, it can be a bit difficult to keep up with which series have been renewed and which ones have been canceled. TV Guide is here to help you keep track of all of your favorite programs with this list of all the major broadcast, cable, and streaming shows and the latest updates on whether they'll be back for another season or if it's time to say goodbye.

If you're looking for information on a specific show, jump to the appropriate network using the links below or just use the search function on your computer (Command+F for Mac users, CTRL+F for Windows) or phone's browser to search for a title and find your answer. Or maybe you're curious about the status of all the shows on this list, in which case you might want to settle in because it turns out there is a lot of TV out there right now.

Find out which of your favorite shows are renewed, which have been canceled, and which ones' fates are still hanging in the balance.







Freddie Highmore, The Good Doctor Darko Sikman, ABC

America's Funniest Home Videos: Renewed through Season 31

American Housewife: Currently airing Season 4

American Idol: Currently airing Season 18 (Season 3 on ABC)

A Million Little Things: Pending

The Bachelor: Renewed for Season 25

The Bachelorette: Renewed for Season 16

Bachelor in Paradise: Renewed for Season 7

The Baker and the Beauty: Currently airing Season 1

black-ish: Pending

Bless this Mess: Pending

The Conners: Pending

Dancing with the Stars: Pending

Emergence: Pending

For Life: Pending

The Goldbergs: Currently airing Season 7

The Good Doctor: Renewed for Season 4

Grey's Anatomy: Renewed through Season 17

mixed-ish: Pending

The Rookie: Pending

Schooled: Currently airing Season 2

Shark Tank: Currently airing Season 11

Single Parents: Currently airing Season 2

Station 19: Renewed for Season 4

Stumptown: Pending









Rachel Brosnahan and Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Amazon

Absentia: Renewed for Season 3

The Boys: Renewed for Season 2

Carnival Row: Renewed for Season 2

The Expanse: Renewed for Season 5

Goliath: Renewed for a fourth and final season

Hanna: Renewed for Season 2

Homecoming: Renewed for Season 2

Jack Ryan: Renewed for Season 3

Lord of the Rings: Renewed for Season 2

Making the Cut: Pending

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel: Renewed for Season 4

Modern Love: Renewed for Season 2

Undone: Renewed for Season 2

Upload: Renewed for Season 2









Bob Odenkirk and Rhea Seehorn, Better Call Saul Greg Lewis/AMC/Sony Pictures Television

Better Call Saul: Renewed for sixth and final season

Fear the Walking Dead: Renewed for Season 6

NOS4A2: Renewed for Season 2

McMafia: Renewed for Season 2

The Terror: Pending

The Walking Dead: Renewed for Season 11









Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show Apple

Defending Jacob: Currently airing Season 1 (limited series)

Dickinson: Renewed for Season 2

For All Mankind: Renewed for Season 2



Home Before Dark: Renewed for Season 2

Little America: Renewed for Season 2

The Morning Show: Renewed for Season 2

Mythic Quest: Raven's Banquet: Renewed for Season 2

See: Renewed for Season 2



Servant: Renewed for Season 2

Truth Be Told: Renewed for Season 2







