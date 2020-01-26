Adam Driver returned to 30 Rock to host Saturday Night Live for the third time this weekend, and he offered up a long-overdue sequel to his unforgettable 2016 skit, "Star Wars Undercover Boss: Starkiller Base." For the unfamiliar, that segment featured Driver as his Star Wars character Kylo Ren, pretending to be a low-level technician named Matt to learn just how his underlings really felt about him — and punish them accordingly. A lot has happened with Kylo since then, so on Saturday, he returned for "Undercover Boss: Where Are They Now" to suit up as Randy the "entry-level intern." Unfortunately, the experiment once again revealed how unpopular Kylo Ren is around the Star Destroyer H17, and he couldn't contain his temper this time, either.

"OK, boomer," he said to try and fit in at first (the far, far away version of "how do you do, fellow kids?"). It didn't take long for his co-workers to start whispering about him, though, especially after an admiral who mysteriously died next to him, printers kept exploding from his rage, and he even "aggressed" a co-worker. Things went really off the rails when he tried to do some good and make a woman's (Chloe Fineman) dreams of becoming a fighter pilot true, only to learn that she aspired to fly like Luke Skywalker rather than himself. That's when his beloved lightsaber came out to play again.

"I made four new friends and only killed one of them," Kylo Ren said to recap his new second try at undercover boss-ing. "I'd say that's a pretty good start."

Saturday Night Live's Cold Open Takes Trump Impeachment Lawyer on a Trip to Hell

Driver also starred in "Cheerleading Show," a parody of Netflix's newest must-see docuseries Cheer. In the skit, he appeared alongside Gardner as co-coach of a squad riddled with gnarly injuries but who were all expected to perform in the upcoming competition — everyone except poor Cooper (Kenan Thompson), that is. The more gruesome the injury, the more these coaches needed them on the mat.

Other highlights of Driver's threepeat on SNL include: that fiery cold open; his self-deprecating opening monologue in which he tried to convince everyone he's a "chill" person in real life but couldn't control his intensity; the discomfiting "Sleepover" skit which featured him as a dad trying to investigate which of his daughter's friends clogged up the toilet; a bizarre R&B ditty with musical guest Halsey called "Slow"; a Del Taco commercial shoot with Driver as an unconventional producer; "The Science Room," which featured Driver as the most irritated chemistry professor since Walter White; a "Medieval Times" sketch featuring Driver as an aspiring actor and faux knight who took his role way too seriously; and a skit about two ketchup bottles being married by a diner waitress that's so melodramatic as to be a spiritual sequel to Marriage Story.

Saturday Night Live airs Saturdays at 11:30/10:30c on NBC.