James Bond fans will have to wait a while longer to see the next flick in the franchise, No Time to Die, since it was delayed due to the ongoing outbreak of the coronavirus. However, Daniel Craig still hosted the latest episode of Saturday Night Live as scheduled and offered fans a consolation prize: a clever parody which featured 007 cleaning up at the craps table.

In the sketch, Craig reprised his role as the stealthy MI6 agent, with Chloe Fineman stepping up as the newest "Bond girl." Although he was officially there on business, Bond couldn't resist the temptation of a hot hand. Subbing his usual "shaken, not stirred" martini for a vodka with Red Bull, Bond got cartoonishly into the game and earned a small legion of betting faithful as he continued to run the table, one lucky roll after the next. However, Mikey Day's dealer character wasn't just wielding a dice stick; he also had a gun under his ruby vest, and Bond then proved that no matter how silly he'd become about the game, he was still the fastest draw in of Her Majesty's Secret Service. At the risk of an easy pun, we'll say, well played.

Before introducing the clip, Craig also admitted in his opening monologue that art does imitate life when it comes to his turn as Bond. "Everyone assumes that because I play James Bond, I'm this very suave, sophisticated guy, and, well, I have to admit, I kind of am. I mean, I'm James Bond," Craig said. "I know English people are supposed to be sort of humbled, like, 'Oh, I'm no one. I'm just a nerd.' You know? I'm not a nerd. You're a nerd."

Craig also reiterated that No Time to Die will feature his last turn as James Bond, but he also added, "it's going to be one of the best because we got Phoebe Waller-Bridge from Fleabag to come and help with some of the dialogue." Craig then prepared fans for what to expect from her work on the script for the pic, teasing, "Every so often, I will turn to the camera and say, 'The name's Bond, James Bond. Is it bad that I fancy the Pope?'"

Other highlights of Craig's SNL episode included a skit about soap opera stars taking preventative measures to avoid the coronavirus, Debbie Downer wearing a gas mask to a wedding reception, an R&B song with musical guest The Weeknd about men being forced to sleep "On the Couch," and a sketch about a trivia night with movie fans who know way too many deep quotes.

