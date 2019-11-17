While the rest of the world was watching the Impeachment hearings with bated breath this week, Saturday Night Live was hard at work turning them into comedic gold. In an effort to make the hearings into something that could rival The Masked Singer for entertainment value, SNL's cold open turned them into a soap opera, "Days of Our Impeachment," otherwise known as "the first soap where you can't imagine any of the people in it having sex."

Jon Hamm showed up to play "career diplomat" Bill Taylor, while Cecily Strong played former ambassador to Ukraine, Marie Yovanovitch. Alex Moffatt played California Democrat Adam Schiff, Melissa Villaseñor was Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez, and Kate McKinnon returned to play Rudy Giuliani, whose ghoulish powers were at an all-time high due to Mercury being in retrograde. And the only thing at stake? Democracy, of course.

In true SNL fashion, the cold open mixed serious discussions from the hearings with soap opera twists like evil twins, faked deaths, amnesia, and illicit affairs. Oh yeah, and Mitch McConnell (Beck Bennett) popped in to prematurely announce the Senate had acquitted President Trump, despite the hearings barely getting underway.

Discover Your New Favorite Show: Watch This Now!

Honestly, the only thing missing was an appearance from the night's host, Harry Styles. Not to worry though, he had the audience chortling later in the show when he starred as the social media editor for the dessert company Sara Lee — an editor doing a terrible job at running its Instagram by making extremely off-brand sexy comments lately.

Saturday Night Live airs Saturdays at 11:30 /10:30c on NBC.