John Mulaney is well on his way to joining the five-timer club on Saturday Night Live after hosting the latest episode, which was filled with dad jokes and one high-flying celebrity cameo. Following that politically-charged cold open, Mulaney's opening monologue shifted the tone entirely as he took shots at himself and his old man.

"It's Leap Year Saturday, and I am the first person to ever host Saturday Night Live on a Leap Year Saturday. Very exciting," he said, adding the very self-deprecating note, "I am also the first host to have done the least between his second and third times hosting. I have nothing coming up. I am here to promote the month of March. March, when winter hits spring. March." Mulaney might not have had a new show or movie to pump with his SNL hosting stint, but he did have some fresh material to offer the crowds with his very "OK Boomer"-themed standup routine.

"Clap if your father is between the ages of 60 and 75. Yeah, what's going on with them? What's wrong with them? They're so emotional. My dad hugs me so tightly sometimes, I'm like, 'Is one of us about to die?' And my dad has no friends, and your dad has no friends. If you think your dad has friends, you're wrong. Your mom has friends, and they have husbands. Those are not your dad's friends," Mulaney joked. "Why do none of our baby boomer dads have no friends? I have a few theories. One: they forgot. Two: they want to be alone. Dads want to be alone. I'm not a dad, but I observed one. And he was going to a room and he'd read about World War II. All of our dads are cramming for some World War II quiz show. And I can't wait to watch it. We're just going to change channels and see our dads winning $900,000 on Normandy trivia."

Of course, the sketch that had everyone squealing on Saturday night was "Airport Sushi," the latest iteration of Mulaney's charmingly bizarre musical tradition on the show, seen previously in "Diner Lobster" and "Bodega Bathroom." Once again, the segment featured him as a cashier taking issue with the purchases of Pete Davidson and Chris Redd — this time, as the former decides to eat, you guessed it, airport sushi.

As is now custom for these Mulaney bits, Kenan Thompson came out dressed up like an animal — this time, as the bird that caused the Hudson plane crash of 2009 — while Cecily Strong dove in as the sushi chef, Kate McKinnon appeared as Orphan Auntie Annie, Beck Bennett played an unaccompanied baby bound to ruin everyone's flight, and Jake Gyllenhaal came in to guest star as a guy who likes the TSA security checkpoint a little too much.

Other highlights of Mulaney's episode included one about Kyle Mooney getting his body jacked up for a shirtless sketch with the help of Justin Theroux, another of McKinnon and Aidy Bryant's turns as ladies in waiting for Mulaney's admiral character, and Mulaney as a man who confronts his nephew about turning him into a hysterical internet meme.

