Jennifer Lopez hosted Saturday Night Live this weekend and brought an old friend along with her; that's right, her green Versace dress from the 2000 Grammy Awards — or, at least, a new version of it — came out to play during her opening monologue.

At first, Lopez donned an over-sized tuxedo while recapping her incredible year. 2019 wasn't kind to everyone, but it was a good year to be J.Lo, who got engaged to Alex Rodriguez, impressed audiences with her work in Hustlers, sold out her music tour, turned all the heads at the Met Gala, and was tapped to headline the Super Bowl, to name a few feats. Lopez was happy to talk about all of it, including the fact that she'd just turned 50 (a fact which made a guy's head literally explode on the spot), but she was also eager to show off a bit. After performing a quick Christmas number with the Radio City Rockettes, that's when Lopez stepped out in that silk chiffon surprise just because she could.

Everyone else has been doing the decade challenge on social media, but Lopez just did mastered the two-decade challenge with this bit. It's not the first time she's brought back the dress, but, like her, it never really gets old.

As the night went on, Lopez's remarkable beauty became a punchline to many segments, including a skit with her stunning a home makeover show host with her marriage to a Smurf-collecting dork and a sepia-toned sketch about her evil sisters hiding all the mirrors and convincing her she's hideous. Even when the minis weren't about her appearance, the show was still tightly focused on her charms, including her "Hoops" infomercial with Melissa Villaseñor which allowed her to tap into some of that Jenny from the Block flair, the hip-hop carolers ditty, and her meta skit with Pete Davidson about falling in love with a roadie.

Of course, the Jennifer Lopez show didn't officially begin until after the Cold Open, which predictably dug into one of the latest political messes: this time, the hot mic incident involving other world leaders making fun of Donald Trump. For the skit, Alec Baldwin returned to pucker up in all his spray-tanned glory, but it was the other stars of the skit who really stood out. Jimmy Fallon, Paul Rudd, and James Corden portrayed Canada's Justin Trudeau, France's Emmanuel Macron, and UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson respectively, and the trio had a rip-roaring good time bullying POTUS at the NATO lunchroom.

"Did someone say something about a party?" Baldwin's Trump asked, after being denied a seat at the "cool" table. "I don't think you'd want to go. You'd have to walk up stairs," Fallon's Trudeau answered with a snicker. "And the food is all high quality, but small portions. It's your nightmare," Rudd's Macron said to pile on.

Perhaps the funniest moment of juvenile cruelty came near the end, when Faux Trudeau teased NotTrump by saying, "Speaking of faces, I heard you can't get impeached if your hand is bigger than your face." It's probably not much of a spoiler to say that, yes, he fell for that classic schoolyard trick.

Saturday Night Live airs Saturdays at 11:30/10:30c on NBC.