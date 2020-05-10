Saturday Night Live didn't let quarantine stop it from putting on a star-studded finale. The final at-home episode kicked off with Alec Baldwin returning as President Trump in the cold open to give a commencement speech to "the class of COVID-19" via Zoom.

Baldwin, sans his usual Trump makeup and suit, did don a "Make America Great Again" hat and was in top form as he spoke to the students. "I'm so honored to be your valedictator," he told them, receiving applause from only one student (Heidi Gardner, wearing her own MAGA graduation cap). He wasn't the school's first choice for a speaker, as Kate McKinnon's principal noted, coming after the Obamas, Axl Rose, murder hornets, and the Elon Musk-Grimes baby.

"You're actually lucky to be graduating right now, there are so many exciting new jobs out there," Trump went on. "Like grocery store bouncer, cam-girl, porch pirate, amateur nurse and coal. Don't forget about coal. It's in the ground, and you just dig down and grab it."

When the students interrupted with calls of, "We want Fauci!" Trump replied, "Sure, everyone loves Fauci. And don't you hate when these elite medical experts tell you what to do?" He then drank from a bottle of Clorox and said, "Good old invincibility juice." (In another world, Brad Pitt's Dr. Fauci would've picked that moment to chime in.)

"I know this is hard, so I'm going to give you some real advice," Trump said, undeterred by the graduates leaving the Zoom call. "Believe in yourselves and you can achieve anything. Look at me. I started as the son of a simple wealthy slumlord and grew to become a billionaire, a president, and the world's leading expert on infectious diseases."

At the end Baldwin broke character to say, "And taped from my home, one last time, it's Saturday night."

Other highlights from the finale included Kristen Wiig's monologue, appearances from Tina Fey, Martin Short (as a traveler making his way around Italy), and Danny Trejo (whose career was saluted by Pete Davidson and Chris Redd), Boyz II Men and Babyface performing "A Song for Mama" in honor of Mother's Day, a fake trailer for the Michael Jordan docuseries The Last Dance, and a public service announcement from the cast (featuring Josh Gad) about letting kids drink.

Fey in particular had some thoughts about life in quarantine and some advice for all the moms out there. "This pandemic is far from over and there will be many emotional ups-and-downs," she said. "Ride those waves, mothers. Ride them like a day-drunk boomer at a currently open Georgia water park."

Cecily Strong also showed up as (a very drunk) Jeanine Pirro to catch up with Colin Jost on Weekend Update. "I'm perfectly fine, although I'll admit that it's been tough for all of us," she said. "For what seems like forever, I've been sitting at home, drinking and complaining to whoever would listen. Then this whole coronavirus thing happened!"

All in all, the season of SNL surely didn't go out as anyone planned or expected, but in true "show must go on" spirit, they pulled off a funny, cameo-filled finale in a strange time.

Saturday Night Live airs on Saturdays at 11:30/10:30c on NBC.