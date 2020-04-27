Saturday Night Live's second at-home edition kicked off with first-time host Brad Pitt portraying Dr. Anthony Fauci — a casting choice Fauci has previously supported — in the night's cold open as he attempted to clarify some of the mixed messaging that has come from the president about the coronavirus pandemic.

"Good evening, I'm Dr. Anthony Fauci. First, I'd like to thank all the older women in America who have sent me supportive, inspiring, and sometimes graphic emails," NotFauci said to kick off the segment. "Now, there's been a lot of misinformation about the virus, and yes, the president has taken some liberties with our guidelines." Fauxi then went on to tackle some of the most criticized statements from the president, starting with footage of his suggestion that a vaccine was going to be available to the public without much delay.

"'Relatively soon' is an interesting phrase. Relative to the entire history of Earth? Yeah, the vaccine is going to come fast," Pitt's Fauci said. "But if you were to tell a friend, 'Yeah, I'll be over soon,' and then showed up a year and a half later, well, your friend may be relatively pissed off."

He then went on to tackle Donald Trump's statement that the virus would dissipate on its own, with PittFauci saying, "A miracle would be great. Who doesn't love miracles? But miracles shouldn't be Plan A. Even Sully tried to land at the airport first." Perhaps the funniest part of the bit came when he simply didn't have a response to offer for Trump's latest briefing, in which Trump had notoriously suggested that disinfectant or UV light injections might be something to pursue as a treatment option.

Later, while addressing speculation that Fauci would be fired soon, Pitt's version said, "Yeah, I'm going to get fired. But 'til then, I'm going to be there putting out the facts to whoever's listening. And when I hear things like the virus will be cured by taking the Tide Pod Challenge, I'll be there to say, 'Please don't.'" To close the bit, Pitt then removed his Fauci wig to praise the real-life Dr. Fauci for his "calm and clarity in these unnerving times." Pitt also thanked "medical workers, first responders, and their families for being on the front line." Pitt later appeared to announce the night's surprise musical guest, Miley Cyrus, who performed a fireside rendition of Pink Floyd's "Wish You Were Here." The actor previously appeared on SNL in 1998.

Pitt wasn't the only celebrity to drop in with remote cameos this week.

Charles Barkley, DJ Khaled, and SNL alums Jason Sudeikis, Fred Armisen, and Bill Hader all pitched in to the quarantine edition of "What's Up With That?"

Adam Sandler also appeared in Pete Davidson's music video about having cabin fever as a result of social distancing efforts and even brought his own family in to complement some of the funniest lyrics.

Mean Paul Rudd popped in to star in his own sketch about reconnecting with a long-lost cousin — Heidi Gardner's Mandy — only to discover that, no matter how bored you might get, you still don't have to reconnect with everyone from the past.

Other highlights of the evening included Kate McKinnon's low-budget return to Barbara DeDrew showcasing cats available for adoption (with her one feline wearing many faces), an X-rated riff on all of the flowery commercials that have come along in the wake of coronavirus, McKinnon and Aidy Bryant slinging unwanted groceries for a store ad, Cecily Strong as Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer giving some essential protestor safety tips, Bryant ripping her own childhood diaries apart because she has nothing else to do, and, of course, another politically-charged edition of "Weekend Update."

