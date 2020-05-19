The Blacklist was renewed for Season 8 back in February, before the coronavirus pandemic shut physical production on Season 7 down early. The people who make The Blacklist scrambled to put together a half-animated finale, which looked crazy but ended the season in a place that set up Season 8. It's impossible to say when the show will return, but here's what we do know about The Blacklist Season 8 so far.

It can't start production until New York City reopens. The Blacklist films in New York City and the surrounding areas, which are still on state-mandated pause and may not reopen fully for months. So unless they want to animate the whole season, it will be a while before The Blacklist can start shooting again. But creator Jon Bokenkamp and executive producer John Eisendrath told TV Guide that they expect the unproduced Season 7 scripts to mostly roll over to the beginning of Season 8, and the writers will reconvene to start working on the new season in a few weeks.

Liz and Red will be enemies like never before. Raymond Reddington (James Spader) taught Elizabeth Keen (Megan Boone) everything she knows about lies, deceit, and having a moral code so flexible it could get certified as a yoga teacher. And in Season 8, she'll be using what she's learned against him more openly than she ever has before. In the Season 7 finale, in a full antiheroic turn, she definitively chose to ally herself with her mother, Katarina Rostova (Laila Robins), against her father figure, and will help Katarina try to stop the mysterious Townsend Directive that's a death sentence for her, which Red can put a stop to but won't. Liz is probably pledging loyalty to the wrong person, but we'll see. Meanwhile, Red is experiencing undisclosed health problems, and Liz turning against him will surely complicate his plans for choosing a successor for his criminal empire.

The regular cast will return, plus one. James Spader, Megan Boone, and the rest of the regular cast are slated to return, along with a new series regular. Laura Sohn, who recurred as new Task Force member Agent Alina Park in Season 7, has been promoted to the main cast for Season 8, according to TVLine. Park replaces Samar Navabi (Mozhan Marno), who left in Season 6.

