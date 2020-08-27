NBC is ready for you to enjoy some fall TV — though your favorites will be returning a bit later than usual. The network will be kicking things off in September with Transplant, a syndicated Canadian medical drama, to fill your hospital drama needs until Chicago Med returns in November and New Amsterdam rejoins the schedule in 2021. The September schedule is otherwise filled with news, game shows, and reality competitions to allow NBC's scripted slate to film new episodes under COVID-19 filming regulations.

For fans of scripted shows, November is really the month to get amped for. This Is Us returns Tuesday, Nov. 10 with a two-hour premiere. After that gut-wrenching Season 4 finale, we are ready to see the Pearsons work out their issues and get our cry on. The following night, One Chicago returns with a three-hour Wednesday block of Dick Wolf drama, beginning with Chicago Med at 8/7c and capping off the night with Chicago P.D. at 10/9c. Law & Order: SVU returns on Thursday, Nov. 12, with The Blacklist capping off the week on Friday, Nov. 13 with its Season 8 premiere.

Check out the rest of NBC's fall premiere dates below.

Sept. 1

Transplant (10/9c)

Sept. 7

American Ninja Warrior (8/7c)

Sept. 25

Dateline NBC (10/9c)

Sept. 28

Weakest Link (10/9c)

Oct. 1

Connecting (8:30/7:30c)

Oct. 6

Ellen's Game of Games (8/7c)

Oct. 13

Ellen's Game of Games: new time slot (9/8c)

Oct. 19

The Voice (8/7c)

Oct. 22

Superstore (8/7c)



Nov. 10

This Is Us: 2-hour premiere (9/8c)

Nov. 11

Chicago Med (8/7c)

Chicago Fire (9/8c)

Chicago P.D. (10/9c)

Nov. 12

Law & Order: SVU (9/8c)

Nov. 13

The Blacklist (8/7c)