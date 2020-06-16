Now Playing The Voice Winner Chris Blue Shares the Best Lesson He Learned from Alicia Keys

The red chairs aren't going anywhere — NBC has renewed The Voice for Season 19. The hit reality competition series will return with another round of singers, who will do their best to turn the coaches' chairs during the blind auditions before trying to make it all the way through to the live finale.

This season will also welcome Gwen Stefani back for her fifth season in the coaching lineup. She first appeared in Season 7 and made her latest appearance as a coach in Season 17. Stefani will be joined by Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, and John Legend.

Nick Jonas, who joined the series in Season 18, will not return this season.

A roster of hit musicians have rotated through The Voice's coaching slots since it premiered in 2011. Shelton, the only remaining original coach, has appeared in every season. Previous coaches have included Christina Aguilera, Adam Levine, CeeLo Green, Shakira, Usher Raymond, Pharrell Williams, Miley Cyrus, Alicia Keys, and Jennifer Hudson.

The Voice's ratings were strong for the network in Season 18, with over 9 million viewers tuning in for the blind auditions.

The Voice Season 19 will air Mondays and Tuesdays at 8/7c this fall.