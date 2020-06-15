It looks like the passengers of Flight 828 will live to see another day. TV Guide has learned that the enigmatic drama Manifest has been renewed for Season 3 at NBC. This is especially great news for creator and showrunner Jeff Rake, who's already mapped out a six-year plan for the series.

A family drama with a supernatural edge, the story follows the passengers of a flight that suddenly re-emerged after disappearing for five and a half years. While readjusting to everyday life, they realize they're all linked by a phenomenon known as the Calling, which appears in different ways; in some cases it's a voice in their heads, while in others it's an irresistible urge.

At the center of this overarching mystery are Ben (Josh Dallas) and Michael Stone (Melissa Roxburgh), prominent passengers leading the charge to uncover the truth behind what happened, along with the bevvy of new questions that have surfaced since then.

Season 2 found the Stones searching for answers about a proposed "death date" which suggests that Flight 828 passengers, along with others imbued with the Calling who've also surfaced, are fated to die within the amount of time they've been gone. Season 3 will continue to explore those questions surrounding the death date, along with a new mystery involving a plane piece found in the ocean which is believed to have come from Flight 828--the same plane that exploded on the airport tarmac back in Season 1.

In addition to Dallas and Roxburgh, the series also stars Parveen Kaur as Saanvi, Athena Karkanis as Grace, J.R. Ramirez as Jared, Matt Long as Zeke, Luna Blaise as Olive, Jack Messina as Cal, and Daniel Sunjata as Danny.

Manifest is currently streaming on Hulu.