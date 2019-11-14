Christmas is coming early because NBC has decided to gift us with another season of Brooklyn Nine-Nine. The network announced Thursday that the comedy has been renewed for Season 8. The news comes three months before the series returns for Season 7.

Last season was the first on NBC for Brooklyn Nine-Nine, which was previously canceled by Fox after five seasons before NBC stepped in to save the day. The reward for that save was a 15% increase in total viewer audience over Fox. In Season 6, the series averaged a 1.2 rating and 3.2 million viewers in live plus same day numbers. Those numbers doubled after delayed viewing and streaming was taken into account.

The renewal means Brooklyn Nine-Nine will have at least one more season to pull off some heists and potentially get Bruce Willis to guest-star. In response to the news, Terry Crews posted a photo on Twitter with the whole Nine-Nine gang throwing up eight-finger signs.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine Season 7 premieres Thursday, Feb. 6 at 8/7c on NBC.