It's only a matter of time before Halstead (Jesse Lee Soffer), Burgess (Marina Squerciati), and the rest of the Intelligence crew are back on our screens. However, that wait will be a bit longer this year due to the outbreak of COVID-19, which forced more than 100 shows — including Chicago P.D.. — to halt production in March. As a result, Chicago P.D., Chicago Fire, and Chicago Med wrapped their seasons three episodes early. Things are starting to pick back up for the Dick Wolf procedural, which is expected to resume production in October. It joins a bevy of other shows like The CW's Supernatural, which resumed filming in Vancouver on Aug. 18 and wrapped their final shot on Thursday, Sept. 10, that are getting back into the swing of things.

Chicago P.D.'s abrupt ending to Season 7 left several questions in the air including what's next for Atwater (LaRoyce Hawkins), who will likely find himself going up against other CPD police officers next season. As you'll recall, the final moments of "Silence of the Night" found Atwater flanked by a sea of flashing blue lights—an ominous message from the friends of Doyle (Mickey O'Sullivan), the racist cop who Atwater reported to authorities for racially profiling a black man and instigating the shootout that resulted in his own death.

Discover your new favorite show: Watch This Now!

The show will also have to incorporate Upton (Tracy Spiridakos), who's been away for several episodes, back into Intelligence. Voight (Jason Beghe) sent her to New York to work with the FBI for a few weeks as a way of keeping her on the straight and narrow after she crossed a line in her most recent case. The season ended before Upton actually made it back to the Windy City, however, meaning we never got a follow up to Halstead's sweet conversation with Platt (Amy Morton) in which she teased him about missing his partner.

Though details surrounding next season remain scarce, we're keeping tabs on any and all intel available. Here's everything we know about Season 8 of Chicago. P.D. so far.

LaRoyce Hawkins, Chicago P.D. Photo: Matt Dinerstein/NBC

New episodes are coming this fall. NBC announced that Chicago P.D. Season 8 will premiere Wednesday, Nov. 11 at 10/9c. Meanwhile, Chicago Fire will return for Season 6 at 8/7c, followed by Chicago Fire's Season 9 premiere at 9/8c.

Production on Season 8 will pick up soon. Deadline reports that Chicago P.D. and Chicago Fire will start filming new seasons on Oct. 6. Meanwhile, Chicago Med is expected to begin filming Season 6 on Sept. 22. Don't worry, Chihards, new One Chicago episodes are headed your way soon!



Chicago P.D. is here to stay. The series has already been renewed for three additional seasons, along with Chicago Fire and Chicago Med, meaning One Chicago will remain intact for the foreseeable future. Hurray!

Vanessa Rojas won't be back. Pour one out for Rowater. Lisseth Chavez will not be returning for Season 8 and will instead, join DC's Legends of Tomorrow Season 6 as a series regular.

"HELLOOOOO LEGENDS! Looks like I'll be joining the DC Universe 🙌🏽so many changes this year, feeling grateful for this opportunity. I cant wait for you all to meet Esperanza aka SPOONER. Canada🇨🇦 I'm looking forward to calling you my second home🤘🏽. I'm ready for this new journey-LETS KICK SOME ASS!!," Chavez confirmed via Instagram.

Tracy Spiridakos responded to Chavez's post, writing, "I'm going to miss you so so much 😫😭😭 but very excited for you! Congrats darling!! They're lucky to have you."

However, Upton will return to Intelligence next season. According to showrunner Rick Eid, the original plan was to bring Upton back in Episode 21 in a low-key way. However, Season 7 was cut short due to COVID-19 so her comeback has been pushed to next season. Who else wants to see Jay pretend he's not over-the-moon about her return?

Finally, at long last, Upstead is actually happing. We've been wanting to smoosh their faces together since Season 6 and now, this slow-burn 'ship is ready to set sail. Eid confirmed to TV Guide that Halstead and Upton will pursue a romantic relationship in Season 8 but it will come with a few complications.

"We're excited about digging deeper into Halstead and Upton's relationship and exploring whether these two can carry on a professional and romantic relationship at the same time," he said.

Atwater's fight with Doyle's friends is far from over. That symbolic stand-off with the police lights at the end of Season 7 was just the beginning. Doyle was deeply connected within the CPD and now those friends and family members have Atwater's number, so to speak, which means Atwater's in for some trouble ahead. "Atwater is going to have to deal with the consequences of his decision to tell the truth about Doyle," Eid said.

At least he won't go at it alone. One thing we can count on is Intelligence having each other's back. While this might be Atwater's fight, he'll likely have the support of his crew, including Voight (Jason Beghe), who urged Atwater in the Season 7 finale to weigh his options before speaking out against Doyle.

"Voight's only concern is doing what's best for Atwater. He doesn't care about politics in the least. In other words, his choices are guided by pragmatism, not emotion," Eid previously told TV Guide.

Things may be looking up for Ruzek (Patrick John Flueger) and Burgess. The pair was dealt a devastating blow last season with Burgess' miscarriage, which left them in a strange place before easing back into a steady friendship. Eid said they'll see "happier times" next season while also facing other challenges.

"These two have strong feelings for each other and their relationship is always evolving – for the better," Eid told Carter Matt.

Say goodbye to Vanessa (Lisseth Chavez). After one season as a series regular, Lisseth Chavez is leaving Chicago. Her character, Officer Vanessa Rojas, will not appear in Season 8 of the show as the actress moves over to a role on DC Legends of Tomorrow.

Season 7 of Chicago P.D. is currently streaming on Hulu.