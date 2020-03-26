Worlds will soon collide when Chicago P.D. and FBI come together for the first time ever. CBS released a new photo of Chicago P.D.'s Hailey Upton (Tracy Spiridakos) standing alongside FBI's Special Agent Omar Adom "OA" Zidan (Zeeko Zaki), confirming a crossover between both shows which air on different networks. (P.D. airs on NBC while FBI makes its home on CBS.)

Upton will head over to New York City for FBI's March 31 episode "Emotional Rescue," which will also serve as the CBS procedural's season finale. The hour will see the FBI team investigating a drug deal-gone-wrong when the body of a college student surfaces. With Upton temporarily joining the squad, she'll quickly find that her usual approach to cases won't quite mesh with the Bureau's more traditional way of doing things.

FBI and The Resident Set Early Season Finales After Halting Production Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Her visit to the Big Apple was set up in Wednesday's episode of Chicago P.D., titled "Lines," in which Voight (Jason Beghe) chewed into the Intelligence detective for bending the rules on a case. Not wanting her to follow in his footsteps, he designated Upton for the temporary assignment in an effort to keep her on the straight and narrow.

Catch Upton in action with a new squad when the FBI episode "Emotional Rescue" airs Tuesday, March 31 at 9/8c on CBS.