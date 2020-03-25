The Resident and FBI are the latest series ending their seasons early. According to TVLine, the CBS procedural FBI will close out its sophomore run on Tuesday, March 31, three episodes earlier than its planned 22-episode season. Meanwhile, Fox's medical drama The Resident will wrap Season 3 on Tuesday, April 7, also with a trio of episodes left in limbo. The March 31 episode will be a repeat.

Both were among the more than 100 shows across streaming, broadcast, and non-traditional networks to halt production in March amid the coronavirus outbreak. The impact of that is already being with AMC's The Walking Dead pushing its Season 10 finale, originally scheduled to air on April 12, to sometime later this year. The current season will end with Episode 15 on Sunday, April 5.

Coronavirus Update: Every Movie, TV Show, Sport, and Major Event Canceled or Postponed

Plus, the CW's Supernatural put its 15th and final season on hiatus after production was suspended on March 13, just shy of completing the last two episodes. Showrunner Andrew Dabb assured fans via Twitter that filming will resume at some point to wrap up the series, also noting that new episodes won't air "for a while" after that March 23 episode "Destiny's Child" since the VFX on episodes already filmed weren't completed before the shutdown.

With spring finales approaching and hundreds of episodes left up in the air, we can likely expect more shows to follow suit and wrap their seasons early.

FBI's Season 2 finale airs Tuesday, March 31 at 9/8c on CBS. Meanwhile, The Resident will end its third season on Tuesday, April 7 at 8/7c on Fox.