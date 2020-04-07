We're counting the days until Upton (Tracy Spiridakos) returns to Chicago P.D., and this wait feels like it's taking forever. As you'll recall, Voight (Jason Beghe) sent her to New York to work alongside the feds in the hopes that she'll keep on the straight and narrow rather than follow in his footsteps and become someone accustomed to bending the rules for their own agenda. But if we're going by what Platt (Amy Morton) suggests in this exclusive sneak peek at Wednesday's episode, there's a slight chance Upton won't come back to Intelligence at all.

"Feds have a sneaky way of holding onto good people," Platt tells Halstead (Jesse Lee Soffer) in the preview, noting that the FBI pays their agents extremely well.

Whether Upton decides to stick it out in the Big Apple remains to be seen. What we do know right now is that Halstead really misses his partner. OK, so his statement wasn't exactly an admission of romantic feelings, but we'll take what we can get at this point.

Wednesday's episode will also see Burgess (Marina Squerciati) and Ruzek (Patrick John Flueger) continue to navigate this amicable but strange new dynamic following their tragic loss, which won't always be easy. In the video, the pair's friendly conversation takes an awkward turn when Burgess realizes that Ruzek has a date and won't be able to grab a bite with her.

"Copy you, you have plans," she says, brushing off the slightly uncomfortable moment. "I'm glad you're out there having fun." Kudos to Burgess for handling this better than we ever could.

Chicago P.D. airs Wednesdays at 10/9c on NBC.