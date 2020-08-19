You can let out that deep breath you've been holding since March, SPN fam. Deadline reports that filming on Supernatural's remaining two episodes officially picked up in Vancouver on Tuesday, Aug. 18, meaning fans will get the proper ending they deserve after 15 seasons. So yes, you'll finally see what happens when Sam (Jared Padalecki), Dean (Jensen Ackles), and the rest of Team Free Will take on Chuck (Rob Benedict) once and for all.

Various crew members and others seemingly associated with the show have been dropping hints about the start of production all week. On Tuesday, Supernatural director Jim Michaels tweeted out a photo of Baby from the Vancouver set with the caption, "Here we go."

Plus, an Instagram account dedicated to the show's well-traveled tapeball posted a photo of Ackles and Jensen on set with the caption, "When their COVID test results come in before yours."

Supernatural was among the more than 100 shows impacted by the coronavirus outbreak, with production halting on March 13. Though filming through Episode 18 had been completed, post-production on the episodes yet to be aired hadn't been completed before the shutdown. This resulted in the series again going on hiatus on March 23 after returning for the spring premiere on March 16.

CW announced Monday that the series would return to The CW with new Season 15 episodes starting Thursday, Oct. 8 at 8/7c. The network also revealed that the series finale, originally scheduled for May 18, will now air Thursday, Nov. 19 at 9/8c. The episode will be preceded by an hour-long special, titled Supernatural: The Long Road Home, which will air at 8/7c.

With production now in full swing, fans can look forward to one hell of a last ride with the Winchesters. The remaining episodes will find a reinvigorated Team Free Will gearing up to battle Chuck, aka God, in the showdown to end all showdowns. Expect plenty of familiar faces to drop by, including Charlie (Felicia Day) and Adam (Jake Abel), as we approach the end.

See how it all goes down when Supernatural returns Thursday, Oct. 8 at 8/7c on the CW. The series finale is set to air Thursday, Nov. 19 at 9/8.

