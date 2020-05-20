Of the five artists who performed in the first part of The Voice's Season 18 finale, only one could win on Tuesday night. This season's final episode was an unusual one for the show, as the performances and results were delivered through video conferencing technology. This meant there were a lot less of those snazzy stage effects that have become a hallmark of The Voice's finales and a lot more improvising by the talent, coaches, and hosts. Still, some major names joined in on the fun from a distance, including Lady Antebellum, Bebe Rexha, CeeLo Green, Shakira, and Gwen Stefani.

Blake Shelton's team came into the night with not one but two of the strongest contestants of the season in the finale: Todd Tilghman and Toneisha Harris. But first-time coach Nick Jonas had another standout in Thunderstorm Artis. Kelly Clarkson's Micah Iverson was also in contention for the win, and so was John Legend's CammWess.

In the end, though, it was Team Blake that added another W to the pile (bringing the OG coach's total to seven wins in 18 seasons), as Todd Tilghman was declared the winner by host Carson Daly.

For his final competitive set, Tilghman had performed his original song "Long Way Home," a solo cover of "I Can Only Imagine," and a duet with Shelton on "Authority Song." Thunderstorm Artis and Toneisha Harris were the runners-up for the season, while CammWess took fourth place, and Micah Iverson finished in fifth.

NBC has not yet renewed The Voice for Season 19.

The Voice Season 18 is available to watch on Hulu.