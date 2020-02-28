World, meet Thunderstorm Artis, a blind auditioner for The Voice whose amazing performance will leave all four coaches reaching for those buttons, turning their red chairs, and trying to recruit him to their team. As this exclusive clip from Monday's episode reveals, Artis' rendition of The Beatles' "Blackbird" is smooth and creative, without a note out of place, and it renders him the rare four chair-turn artist. His voice is classic and has traces of vibrato in all the right places. No one is left untouched by what he does on the stage.

Newcomer coach Nick Jonas is the first to credit Thunderstorm, a native of Hawaii, with displaying excellent voice control. "I believe that with you we can go very, very far together," Jonas says. "There's definitely a story there that you can share with the world. And I'm telling you they're going to be honored to hear you sing, and I would be honored to be your coach."

Kelly Clarkson continues the compliment parade, telling Thunderstorm, "When a voice like yours comes along, we all turn around very quickly because we are all aware of what's standing on stage right now, which is someone who could win this competition."

Blake Shelton may have been the slowest to tamp his button for Thunderstorm, but he's just as enthusiastic as the others as he tells the new contestant, "It sounded like it was pre-recorded to me. It was that in the pocket and that in the zone."

Last but not least, John Legend offers his pitch by noting that he is "notoriously stingy about turning around for anybody" but that the reason he turned so quickly here is that he heard "magic" in Thunderstorm's voice.

This sneak peek doesn't reveal whose team Thunderstorm Artis is going to sign up for — although at least one member of his family believes it will be Team Nick — so we'll have to wait for Monday, March 2 to find out.

The Voice airs Mondays at 8/7c on NBC.