It's almost time for the coaches to return to those red chairs for another round of buzzy blind auditions! The Voice returns to NBC for Season 18 on Monday, Feb. 24, and there's a lot to expect from the new season.

For starters, The Voice Season 18 will once again feature a major coaching change-up, as Nick Jonas joins the hit reality competition alongside veteran coaches Blake Shelton (the last remaining original coach) and returning champs Kelly Clarkson and John Legend. Jonas previously served as a team mentor for then-coach Christina Aguilera in The Voice Season 8.

In a teaser for the new season, Shelton tries to downplay his excitement about Jonas joining the coaching quartet by pretending not to know his name — before his secret shrine to Jonas is unearthed by Legend and Clarkson. So clearly Jonas' status as a boy band heartthrob won't go unmentioned this season.

Jonas takes over for Gwen Stefani, who filled in for Adam Levine in Season 17 after he left the show.

Nick Jonas, The Voice Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Joining the coaches as battle round advisors this season will be a parade of pop stars: Bebe Rexha (Team Blake), Dua Lipa (Team Kelly), Ella Mai (Team Legend), and Jonas' own family band, the Jonas Brothers (Team Nick).

The Voice Season 18 will continue the show's traditional five-stage format, beginning with the blind auditions before moving on to the battle round, knockouts, playoffs, and live performances. (In other words, those controversial Season 16 cross battles are staying in the past where they belong.) This season will also feature the return of the "block" device, which allows a coach to prevent a coach of their choosing from recruiting a contestant during the blinds, along with the battle round save option introduced in Season 17. During the knockouts, contestants will be able to choose their own songs to perform individually while their competitors watch, and there will only be one steal available to each coach during that portion of the competition.

Although beginner's luck certainly seems to be a thing on The Voice, Jonas will be facing some stiff competition when it comes to the other coaches. Team Blake has produced a total of six wins so far (Season 2's Jermaine Paul, Season 3's Cassadee Pope, Season 4's Danielle Bradberry, Season 7's Craig Wayne Boyd, Season 11's Sundance Head, and Season 13's Chloe Kohanski). Meanwhile, Team Kelly is fresh off of a victory last season and has won three times in all (Season 14's Brynn Cartelli, Season 15's Chevel Shepherd, and Season 17's Jake Hoot). Team Legend has just one win at this time (Season 16's Maelyn Jarmon).

The Voice Season 18 premieres Monday, Feb. 24 at 8/7c on NBC.