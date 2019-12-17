This is The Voice! It's almost time for Season 17's winner to be named, and all four coaches have contestants vying for the big prize. So, who will walk away victorious during Tuesday night's finale? Monday's live performances proved that everyone is in it to win it.

Kicking off the night was Blake Shelton's Ricky Duran, a four-chair turn who leaned into his bluesy rock persuasion for his cover of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers' "Runnin' Down a Dream" and his duet with Shelton on Chuck Berry's "Run Rudolph Run." Duran later showed his softer and more romantic side with his debut original, "A Woman Like Her." According to Shelton, Ricky Duran is second only to CeeLo Green when it comes to who people want to talk to him about from The Voice, which makes it sound like he's got enough fanfare to get him there.

The Voice's New Battles Twist Is Way Better Than Last Year's

Kelly Clarkson's Jake Hoot was second to the mic, leading with his country original, "Better Off Without You," which he wrote, before performing his lovely Christmas duet with Clarkson (Sarah McLachlan's "Wintersong") and delivering a nice enough rendition of a well-trodden country ballad, Lonestar's "Amazed." Jake Hoot came into the night with a lot of momentum, and he certainly didn't hurt his chances of winning with this set.

John Legend and Katie Kadan then joined forces for her first performance of the evening, a lively holiday duet (Otis Redding's "Merry Christmas Baby"). She went on to enjoy her time on the stage with a feisty, fitting original, "All Better," and closed on a powerful note with her bustling cover of Aerosmith's "I Don't Want to Miss a Thing." Katie Kadan has been giving fans the gospel all season long, and Monday night was no exception.

Last but not least, Gwen Stefani's Rose Short showed off more of what she could do. She started out the night with her original, "Steamroller," a lower-than-low groove that reflects the kind of artist she wants to be. Later, she joined Stefani for a duet of the coach's own Christmas song, "My Gift Is You," and the two very different singers managed to harmonize nicely enough. Short then got to close out the night with her uplifting, church-ready cover of Elton John's "Border Song."

Each of The Voice's contestants used their performances to state their case for the season's biggest prize, but who deserves to win? Weigh in on the poll below and let us know!

The Voice's Season 17 finale airs Tuesday at 8/7c on NBC.

(Disclosure: TV Guide is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.)