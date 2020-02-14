First-time The Voice coach Nick Jonas is in for one heck of a heckling if this exclusive preview from Season 18 is any indication. In the video, returning coaches Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, and John Legend offer up some personalized advice to the newest occupant of the big red chairs, and it sounds like one coach in particular might be out to undermine Jonas's beginner's luck this season.

"I thought I'd take a minute to give you some tips on how to be a great coach here on The Voice," Shelton, the lone remaining coach from the series' first season, says in the footage. "One, learn how to do this," he begins, pointing to the top of his head — his signature move. "Two, I've heard some of these pitches to these artists, and maybe it's just best for you to introduce yourself and stop talking. 'Cause you ramble on and say a bunch of empty, empty things. Three, try not to lose, buddy. It's gonna be hard this first year." That's not exactly the clearest vote of confidence, then, is it?

Of course, Clarkson puts Shelton's words into perspective. "It's my fifth season now, so I've been here for a minute," she tells Jonas. "I just want to warn you [about] a couple of things. Blake lies. Like, a lot. He will say and do anything to get someone on his team." This is far from the first time she's made that claim about her fellow coach.

Jonas also gets advice from Legend, who is now the second-newest coach, with two previous seasons under his belt. "As the most recent rookie, I have a little advice for you... When I began on The Voice, every single coach used their one block on me. They made just a terrible welcome for me," Legend recalls. "So my advice to you is to watch out for the block." Indeed, the block button is back in The Voice Season 18, and it sounds like it might have Nick Jonas's name on it already — as far as Blake Shelton is concerned, at least.

For what it's worth, Jonas doesn't seem too concerned. "Thanks guys," he responds. "That's very helpful. But I think I've got this." To be fair to him, he was a team advisor for Christina Aguilera in Season 8, so he's not entirely new to The Voice.

The Voice Season 18 premieres with a special two-night event on Monday, Feb. 24 and Tuesday, Feb. 25 at 8/7c on NBC.

