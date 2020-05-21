Somewhere in Los Angeles, Chris Harrison is sipping a glass of champagne right now because The Bachelor will be back for its landmark 25th season, ABC confirmed Thursday. The renewal comes as no surprise, as the reality TV juggernaut was the No. 1 broadcast show in the 18-49 demographic on Mondays this season and remains a constant topic of cultural conversation almost 20 years after its premiere.

The big question is when The Bachelor will return, as the coronavirus pandemic has made scheduling unpredictable, though the franchise is working on ways to stay in business through the pandemic era. The Bachelorette, which would have premiered Season 15 this month if it hadn't been postponed, is reportedly working on a plan to film Clare Crawley's upcoming season at a single location this summer where the entire cast and crew will be tested for coronavirus on arrival and then sequestered in the resort. They're aiming to shoot this summer for a fall premiere.

Until then, ABC will be airing a 10-week best-of retrospective called The Bachelor: The Most Unforgettable - Ever!, which will fill the time slots vacated by the unproduced seasons of The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise this summer. Another spin-off, The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart, finished its first season this week. There's no word yet on whether or not that will be back next season.

The Bachelor is one of 19 series renewed by ABC, including Grey's Anatomy, The Good Doctor, Dancing with the Stars, The Goldbergs, American Housewife, black-ish, Shark Tank, 20/20, The Rookie, A Million Little Things, and Who Wants to Be a Millionaire.