With The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise indefinitely postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, ABC and Warner Bros. have come up with a new way to keep the Bachelor party going this summer. The network announced on Wednesday that it will air a 10-episode event series called The Bachelor: The Most Unforgettable - Ever! which will look back on memorable seasons from the reality franchise.

The best-of retrospective will premiere on Monday, June 8 and will be hosted by Chris Harrison. Each three-hour episode will cover a full season from the dating show archives, highlighting some of the most devastating rose ceremonies, passionate proposals, unexpected new arrivals, dramatic meltdowns, biggest breakups, and most romantic moments that Bachelor Nation has ever witnessed.

Harrison will present the show from the famous driveway of Bachelor Mansion, which is a five-minute drive from his own house. He will be joined by a skeleton production crew that will practice social distancing. He'll also check in with people from the season to find out where they're at now.

Not every season that will be covered has been determined yet, but Juan Pablo Galavis' season of The Bachelor — which featured upcoming Bachelorette Clare Crawley — will definitely be included, as a way to introduce/re-introduce Clare before her season, which will go into production once it's safe to do so.

The Bachelor: The Most Unforgettable - Ever! will premiere Monday, June 8 at 8/7c on ABC.