Next Up Chicago Fire Alum Monica Raymund Weighs in on Potential Brett and Casey Romance

Now Playing Legacies' Danielle Rose Russell Plays Who Said It: Klaus Mikaelson or Kai Parker?

Chris Wood is ready to play a different kind of legacy. The Supergirl and The Vampire Diaries alum has been cast as the lead in ABC's pilot thirtysomething(else), a sequel to the popular late-'80s/early-'90s drama thirtysomething, TV Guide has confirmed.

Wood will play Leo Steadman, the grown-up son of Hope (Mel Harris) and Michael (Ken Olin) and brother to Janey. Per Deadline, Leo is "good-looking and charming" but "so intent on becoming a 'big deal' like his father that he skips steps along the way. His talent and grand ideas are tripped up by his lack of focus and follow-through."

Discover Your New Favorite Show: Watch This Now!

Wood is the first actor cast in a leading role for the potential new series. The show, from thirtysomething creators Marshall Herskovitz and Ed Zwick, will follow the now-thirtysomething children of the original characters. In addition to Harris and Olin, original cast members Timothy Busfield (who played Elliot Weston) and Patricia Wettig (Nancy Weston) are on board to return.

If thirtysomething(else) goes to series, it will mark Wood's first TV series regular role not on The CW, following The Carrie Diaries, The Vampire Diaries, Containment, and Supergirl.

Wood is currently in the midst of a two-episode arc on The CW's Legacies, reprising his role as The Vampire Diaries' Kai Parker. He will also appear in next week's episode. In addition, Wood is expected to return for the 100th episode of Supergirl after leaving the show in Season 3.

Deadline was the first to report the news.

thirtysomething originally aired from 1987-1991 on ABC. The series won 13 Primetime Emmy Awards.