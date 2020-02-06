It feels like just yesterday that we all watched Supergirl debut on CBS (its Season 1 home before moving to The CW), and yet, somehow, it's almost time to celebrate the show's 100th episode! We don't know much about the milestone episode's plot just yet, but it's safe to say we'll be seeing a lot of familiar faces return, according to the cast.

"The most exciting part — because we know we have a lot of people coming back — is just getting to work with cast members that I've not gotten a chance to interact with on set before," Nicole Maines told TV Guide on the red carpet for Supergirl's 100th episode party. "Also, just getting to see everybody together was just really fun!"

The question is which beloved characters from the past will return to celebrate this momentous occasion? We're keeping our fingers crossed for fan-favorites like Maggie (Floriana Lima), Cat Grant (Calista Flockhart), and maybe even some other Arrowverse stars! The one potential guest appearance that's turned into a real nail-biter, though, is Kara's (Melissa Beniost) ex and fellow alien refugee, Mon-El (Chris Wood). Mon-El left the series at the end of Season 3, choosing to return to the future with Winn (Jeremy Jordan), who has recently returned to team up with Kara again. So, will Mon-El follow suit just in time for the 100th episode?

Discover your new favorite show: Watch This Now!

"I was in Vancouver during the hundredth episode," Wood told TV Guide, when asked whether we should keep our eyes peeled for Mon-El. "And I went to the party. And that's as much as I can say [laughs.]" Just like Mon-El, it looks like Wood will remain evasive with his future knowledge.

We're going to remain cautiously optimistic that Mon-El will make an appearance, if only because episodes like this tend to revisit the greatest hits of a series. Whether you loved or hated (or simply loved to hate) the Prince of Daxom, it's hard to deny that he was an integral part of Supergirl's story and helped shape her into the Paragon of Hope she is today. It just wouldn't feel the same celebrating without him, you know?

Supergirl airs Sundays at 8/7c on The CW.