Now Playing Party of Five: What to Expect From the Reboot

It's time for another reboot! ABC announced Wednesday morning that it has plans to revive its popular late-'80s/early-'90s drama thirtysomething.

ABC has ordered a pilot for the potential revival from original series creators Marshall Herskovitz and Ed Zwick, and several members of the original adult cast have also signed on. So far, Deadline reports, that list includes Ken Olin (who played Michael Steadman), Mel Harris (Hope Murdoch), Timothy Busfield (Elliot Weston), and Patricia Wettig (Nancy Weston). The original stars will be joined by a new ensemble of actors who will play the original characters' now-thirtysomething children.

"Over the years, as you can imagine, Ed [Zwick] and Marshall [Herskovitz] were approached many, many times about bringing the show back," ABC President Karey Burke said at the Television Critics Association winter press tour. "They always declined. And what's changed for them is it three decades since the original — those little kids that we watched running around in the background have now become thirty-something themselves... Today's thirtysomethings were yesterday's millennials. They're taking longer to get married and start families, and those families are smaller. They can't afford to own homes. Many still live at home, and they're the first generation raised with the internet and around social media, all of which provides a stark contrast to the past and the original generation of thirtysomethings. Bringing the show back has been a huge priority for us."

Discover Your New Favorite Show: Watch This Now!

So far there is no series commitment from ABC, but Burke did add that the network has made a commitment to start a writer's room for the show, and the plan is to slate it in the fall if it is picked up.

thirtysomething originally aired from 1987-1991 on ABC. The series won 13 Primetime Emmy Awards.

(Disclosure: TV Guide is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.)