It's official: The Good Doctor is checking in for another season. The hit ABC medical procedural series starring Freddie Highmore will officially be back for Season 4.

In a statement prepared for Variety, which first reported the news, ABC Entertainment President Karey Burke said, "The Good Doctor has been a cornerstone on Monday nights and is one of those special heartfelt series that fearlessly tackles inclusivity. David Shore's thoughtful storytelling, combined with an incredible cast led by Freddie Highmore's nuanced performance as Dr. Shaun Murphy, are what have made this series a breakout hit over the past three seasons, and I'm excited to see where they take us next."

The series follows Highmore's Dr. Shaun Murphy, a young autistic surgeon, who joins the surgical unit at the prestigious San Jose St. Bonaventure Hospital. With help from his mentor, Dr. Aaron Glassman (Richard Schiff), Shaun attempts to navigate this strange new life while struggling to personally connect with those around him. Though lonely, he finds some comfort in his exceptional medical skills which he uses to save lives while challenging his skeptical colleagues.

Discover your new favorite show: Watch This Now!

Season 3 saw Murphy reach a high milestone in his life when he went on his first official date with Carly (Jasika Nicole). It didn't go the way he planned but the experience taught Shaun a valuable lesson about social cues and human behavior.

In addition to Highmoore and Schiff, the series also stars Antonia Thomas, Nicholas Gonzalez, Chuku Modu, Beau Garrett, Hill Harper, and Tamlyn Tomita.

The Good Doctor airs Mondays at 10/9c on ABC.