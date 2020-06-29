ABC's thirtysomething revival is a no-go. TV Guide has learned that the network will not be moving forward with the follow-up to the hit late '80s and early '90s drama from series creators Marshall Herskovitz and Ed Zwick.

ABC also passed on Valley Trash, the single-camera comedy starring Jason Lee about a private school in Los Angeles, and The Brides, Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa's provocative reimagining of Dracula centered on a trio of powerful, immortal women fighting to preserve their wealth, legacy, and unconventional family unit.

However, the network intends to go forward with pilots for a handful of shows once production can safely begin. They include Rebel, inspired by the life of activist Erin Brockovich and starring Katey Sagal; Zahir McGee's restaurant family drama Harlem's Kitchen; the sitcom Bossy (formerly known as Kids Matter Now) about a prima donna boss with no patience for working parents who has a change of heart when she adopts a child; Home Economics, a Modern Family-style comedy centered on three siblings and starring Topher Grace; and Work Wife, a multi-camera comedy inspired by Ryan Seacrest and Kelly Ripa's real-life partnership as co-hosts and longtime friends.

thirtysomething(else), which will not be moving forward at ABC, would have centered on the original cast's children, who are now in their thirties.The series would have featured returning cast members Ken Olin (Michael Steadman), Mel Harris (Hope Murdoch), Timothy Busfield (Elliot Weston), and Patricia Wettig (Nancy Weston). Meanwhile, The Vampire Diaries and Supergirl alum Chris Wood would have lead the new cast as Leo Steadman, the grown-up son of Hope and Michael. The character was described by Deadline as "good-looking and charming" but "so intent on becoming a 'big deal' like his father that he skips steps along the way. His talent and grand ideas are tripped up by his lack of focus and follow-through."

Additional cast members would have included Wood's Supergirl co-star Odette Annable as Leo's sister, Janey Steadman, a passionate and driven person who is "possessed of what her boyfriend, Brad, calls a very big engine in a very small car." The Vampire Diaries' Kendrick Sampson would have stepped into the role of Brad, a young activist who turned his fight for renters' rights into a huge non-profit dedicated to affordable housing and helping the homeless.

Elsewhere, Patrick Fugit would have starred as Ethan Weston, the now-adult son of Nancy and Elliot. He was described as a "brilliant musician who refuses to compromise his artistic principles in order to succeed." Auden Thornton would have played Ethan's sister Brittany, a "smart and passionate" therapist-in-training who could use a little therapy of her own.

thirtysomething originally aired from 1987-1991 on ABC and won 13 Primetime Emmy Awards.