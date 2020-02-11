Now Playing Supergirl Cast Plays Who Said It: Supergirl or Disney Princess | Melissa Benoist, Chyler Leigh

Odette Annable is joining her Supergirl co-star Chris Wood in ABC's pilot thirtysomething(else), a sequel to the popular late-'80s/early-'90s drama thirtysomething. TV Guide has confirmed that Annable has been cast as the grown-up Janey Steadman, daughter of Hope (Mel Harris) and Michael (Ken Olin) and older sister of Leo (Wood).

Per Deadline, which first reported the news, the adult Janey is "a passionate, some might say driven, person, possessed of what her boyfriend, Brad, calls a very big engine in a very small car."

Annable and Wood are the first leads to be cast in the potential new series, which will follow the now-thirtysomething children of the original characters. In addition to Harris and Olin, original cast members Timothy Busfield (who played Elliot Weston) and Patricia Wettig (Nancy Weston) are on board to return. The pilot for thirtysomething(else) is written by thirtysomething creators Marshall Herskovitz and Ed Zwick, with Zwick also set to direct.

thirtysomething originally aired from 1987-1991 on ABC. The series won 13 Primetime Emmy Awards.