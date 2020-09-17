Now Playing 100 Best Shows: The Best Streaming Shows

Summer 2020 is just about behind us, and you know what that means: It's officially time to dig into some fall TV. ABC has announced many premiere dates for its fall schedule, and the lineup is pretty stacked with non-scripted programming.

While Dancing With the Stars is officially underway after premiering on Monday, Sept. 14, and you're probably still reeling from the Carole Baskin of it all, there's still more to come throughout the rest of September and into October. The Bachelorette has, to the surprise of no one, sparked a ton of questions and rumors as production on the upcoming season has progressed. Less dramatic is the premiere of the Supermarket Sweep revival, hosted by Leslie Jones, which also has an official premiere date. These shows all join the previously announced comedy lineup, which includes season premieres for black-ish, The Goldbergs, and The Conners.

The lineup doesn't include the recently canceled Stumptown, or premiere dates for favorites like The Good Doctor and Grey's Anatomy. New shows like David E. Kelley's Big Sky and the Kyra Sedgwick comedy Call Your Mother also have yet to be given premiere dates.

Check out ABC's premiere schedule below, and learn more about the network's 2020-2021 fall lineup here. If you want to see what else is coming back this fall across the other major networks, head here. New shows are in ALL CAPS.

Monday,Sept. 14

Dancing with the Stars (8/7c)

Thursday, Sept. 24

8/7c: Celebrity Family Feud

9/8c: Press Your Luck

10/9c: Match Game

Tuesday, Oct. 13

8/7c: The Bachelorette

Friday, Oct. 16

8/7c: Shark Tank

Sunday, Oct. 18

7/6c: America's Funniest Home Videos

8/7c: SUPERMARKET SWEEP

9/8c: Who Wants To Be A Millionaire

10/9c: Card Sharks

Wednesday, Oct. 21

8/7c: The Goldbergs (premiering with two back-to-back episodes)

9/8c: The Conners

9:30/8:30c: black-ish

Wednesday, Oct. 28

8:30/7:30c: American Housewife

