Dancing with the Stars: 25 Most Shocking Moments

When former Trump spokesperson Sean Spicer was cast in Season 28, many people were bothered by such a divisive figure -- someone caught telling several lies on behalf of the administration -- was put in a family-friendly entertainment show like DWTS. Critics said Spicer's casting helped normalize the administration's record of repeating known falsehoods, but none of these critics were as close to the show as host Tom Bergeron. When the news came out, he said publicly that he'd hoped DWTS could remain a "joyful respite from our exhausting political climate and free of divisive bookings from any party affiliations." This is by no means an inflammatory statement, but given that Bergeron was publicly speaking out against his bosses, it's clear he was cloaking intense feelings about it as best he could -- a startling rebuke of the hands that fed him.