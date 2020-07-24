Like just about every other TV show in Hollywood right now, Dancing With the Stars is in a "hurry up and wait" mode for its next season, Season 29, while also experiencing a forced standstill due to coronavirus. So much about Dancing with the Stars is antithetical to the current moment — from the studio audience to the backup dancers to, obviously, couples dancing in close contact. While producers have been mum about what exactly they have in mind with regard to safety, it's reasonable to assume Dancing with the Stars' staff has been doing a lot of planning to make the show compliant with COVID-19 regulations. That said, DWTS is much more than its location (it's long been shot at Television City, CBS's studios in Los Angeles) or even its format; Dancing with the Stars is known for mixing up how it operates and serving up the occasional surprise.

So while there's a whole lot we don't know about Season 29, there are some available details about what to expect; here's what we know about Season 29 so far.

Here's ABC's Fall 2020 TV Schedule



It's due in fall. Against all odds, DWTS might be back by the time the leaves turn brown. ABC's fall lineup, released in June, has DWTS slotted for Mondays at 8 p.m., and Deadline reports that the network plans for production on the new season to begin in September.

Dancing with the Stars is coming back with a new vision. Valerie Bruce, a general manager on the show, said in a recent statement that ABC is taking "this iconic show in a new creative direction," which is pretty vague, but also telling. This could mean that just about everything we know about the show could be up for a refresh, from where it's shot to how it runs. A season full of outdoor performances? Socially distanced backup dancers wearing masks? Could contestants do contactless partner dances? Nobody ever promised the dancing stars had to touch!

It has a new host. You knew this, since you were no doubt knocked off your feet when it was announced in mid-July that Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews would be replaced by America's Next Top Model queen Tyra Banks. Banks will serve as both host and executive producer of the series, and while fans of the show are still trying to determine what exactly led to the surprising change, Bergeron was quick to shut down theories that Banks' hire had anything to do with a push for diversity. Responding to a comment on his Instagram that suggested Banks' hiring was due in part to the Black Lives Matter movement, Bergeron wrote, "Hadn't planned to say any more about my departure yet but, as a supporter of the @Blklivesmatter movement, I can assure you that wasn't the reason."

Discover Your New Favorite Show: Watch This Now!

A virtual season isn't out of the question. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Cheryl Burke floated the possibility of some virtual dancin', saying, "I think there is a creative way of doing things. Everyone is really into taking 15-minute classes. I think we have to go with the flow when it comes to changing. This is our world evolving and we must evolve. I know change is hard and I know for me, too, you have to just surrender." Granted, she's wasn't speaking from a place of certainty, but if she's saying it, it's very likely on the table.

The judges will stay the same. While the shakeup in hosts was the change heard round the world, we can at least count on the shady comments from the judges' table to stay the same. Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli, and Len Goodman will be holding up numbers and saying "I wasn't impressed," for another go-round.

Carrie Ann Inaba, Len Goodman and Bruno Tonioli, Dancing with the Stars Photo: Eric McCandless, ABC

Dancing with the Stars Season 29 does not currently have a premiere date.